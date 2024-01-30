Anupamaa, January 30, 2024 episode: Anuj returns home and looks panicky. Aadhya panics seeing his condition, and worries about him. She constantly asks Anuj the reason for him being so worried. Anuj gets emotional as he confesses to Aadhya that he saw Anupama. Anupama breaks down as she looks at Choti Anu's picture. She gets happy thinking that if Anuj is here then her daughter is also in the USA.

Baapuji tells Vanraj to take Anupama's signatures

Vanraj asks Baapuji why he is dragging Anupama in the house matter. He tells Baapuji that their house belongs to Baa and Baapuji first and then to him and Dolly. Anupama shouldn't get any share of the house. Vanraj says Anupama will mess up things if she returns. Baapuji tells Vanraj that Anupama has lived in the house for 26 years and did a lot for them.

He tells Vanraj that if Anupama comes everything get better. Vanraj talks against Anupama and tells Baapuji that Anupama is in America and it wouldn't be possible for him to go there and take her signatures. However, Baapuji informs Vanraj that he keeps talking to Devika and she will let them know about Anupama. Baapuji suggests to Vanraj that he should then call Anupama and ask for her signatures.

Further, Vanraj expresses his anger at Baapuji for being in touch with Devika and for keeping an update about Anupama. Baapuji then slams Vanraj saying that he takes care of his daughter Paakhi so even he has the right to take care of his daughter Anupama.

Baapuji reveals that he told Devika to make Anupama independent and thus she made the arrangements to send Anupama to America. Baa expresses her shock and asks Baapuji whether he knows where Anupama is and he discloses that he didn't break his ties with Anupama and know where she is.

Baapuji informs Vanraj that Anupama will sign the papers and won't create problems in selling their house. Baapuji warns Vanraj to talk to Anupama nicely whenever he calls her. Vanraj loses his calm thinking that he will have to call Anupama to take her signatures for selling the house.

Aadhya breaks down seeing Anuj's happiness after meeting Anupama

Anuj breaks down confessing to Aadhya that he saw Anupaama and expresses his joy of seeing her after five years. Aadhya is shocked to see Anuj's happiness. However, Aadhya is unhappy as she recalls the accident when Anupama left her alone.

Anupama talks to Choti Anu's picture and shares how she wants to see her once as she is now grown up. Anupama expresses her wish to see her daughter at least once and recalls how Choti Anu started hating her. She worries thinking if Choti Anu still hates her. Anupama is not sure if Choti Anu's hate has grown for her or if she loves her.

Aadhya pushes Anuj when he tells her that they will go to meet Anupama and calls her Choti. Aadhya loses her calm and warns Anuj for not taking Anupama's name. She tells Anuj to not call her Choti as her name is Aadhya. Aadhya panics thinking about Anupama and starts throwing things.

Anuj is shocked to see Aadhya's emotional outburst and tells her to calm down. However, Aadhya refuses to listen and continues expressing her anger. Aadhya lashes out at Anuj for thinking about Anupama, talking about her, and meeting her. Anuj recalls Aadhya's panic attacks.

Aadhya tells Anuj that her hate for Anupama has not gone and warns Anuj to stop thinking about Anupama. Aadhya forewarns Anuj saying that if he meets Anupama again then she will not talk to him and he will lose her forever. Aadhya tells Anuj to not inform Shruti about his meeting with Anupama.

Kavya and Paakhi's argument

Maahi gets happy seeing all the new things that Kavya bought for her as she is going to a new school. Maahi tells Kavya that she likes spending time with her and Vanraj. Kavya gets emotional listening to this. Maahi then goes to Ishaani. Paakhi arrives and tells Kavya that she is wasting Vanraj's money on her daughter Maahi.

Kavya lashes out at Paakhi for using Vanraj's money, taking alumni from her husband, and living her life. Kavya informs Paakhi that she is taking care of Maahi's expenses and not Vanraj. She slams Paakhi saying that she earns money by doing a job and does not run a failed business online. Dimpy tells Paakhi to not create a scene.

Pakhi gets a call from Titu and they decide to do the shoot for her brand. Paakhi informs Dimpy that Titu will become her brand's ambassador and he is doing everything for free. She taunts Dimpy and thanks her by saying that because of her she met Titu and now they are good friends. Kavya explains to Dimpy that Titu is helping Paakhi with her brand so that he can win Vanraj's heart.

Aadhya lies to Shruti

Shruti arrives and sees the house shattered. She gets worried and asks Anuj and Aadhya what happened and why is everything messy. Aadhya lies to Shruti saying that a stranger tried to break into their house but she didn't let the man in. Shruti expresses her disbelief and asks Anuj where he was the entire day. Anuj supports Aadhya's lies and tells Shruti the same story. Anuj gets emotional thinking about Aadhya's outburst. The episode ends.

