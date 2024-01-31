Anupamaa, January 31, 2024 episode: Anupama cries thinking about her children and her family. She consoles herself for staying alone and staying away from Anuj and Aadhya. She promises herself to let them live in peace. Anupama convinces herself to live alone and not worry about her kids and family. She keeps her kids' photo frame away and comes out of her room.

Bijee breaks down seeing Anupama heartbroken:

Anupama apologizes to Bijee and Yashpal for causing trouble. However, Bijee gets emotional seeing Anupama's state and consoles her. Anupama pleads to Bijee to give her some kind of work as she wants to distract herself from her bad memories. Yashdeep informs her that they have received dinner orders and she can work on that. Anupama agress and goes to prepare that.

Bijee breaks down seeing Anupama hearborken while Yashdeep comforts her. Bijee asks Yashdeep how he hides his pain. Yashdeep confesses how he keeps his mood happy to be away from pain even though he is suffering. He admits to being in love with someone and getting his heart broken. Bijee consoles Yashdeep.

Anuj lies to Shruti:

Seeing Anuj lost in his thoughts, Shruti asks him the real reason for his strange behavior. She tells Anuj that she knows Aadhya is lying and asks Anuj to tell the truth. Anuj lies to Shruti saying that he and Aadhya had a fight regarding their past. However, Shruti tells Anuj to speak the truth and not to lie. Anuj recalls how Aadhya warned him not to tell Shruti about Anupama.

Anuj then lies to Shruti saying that Aadhya wants to go on a school trip with her friends but he denies permission as he is worried about her. Anuj says that this is the reason Aadhya fought with him. Anuj informs Shruti that Aadhya destroyed things and lied to her about a man breaking into their house. Shruti then asks Anuj about the meeting and he recalls his meeting with Anupama.

Anuj then receives a mail from Spice and Chutney restaurant and after reading the mail Anuj discovers that the Spice and Chutney team doesn't want to participate in the festival. Anuj informs this to Shruti. Shruti is shocked to hear this and expresses her wish to convince Joshi Ben. Anuj tells Shruti not to call her as it might look unprofessional.

However, Shruti insists and calls Joshi Ben. As the call rings, Shruti and Anuj suddenly hear the door opening and realize that Aadhya has opened her room door. Shruti gives the phone to Anuj and tells him to talk to Joshi Ben and leaves to check on Aadhya.

Anupama answers Shruti's call but Anuj doesn't respond. Anuj learns that Anupama doesn't know that Shruti is his fiance. After hearing Anupama's voice, Anuj realizes that Anupama has cried a lot. He disconnects the call.

Anupama gets Kinjal's message and she informs Bijee and Yashdeep that she will have to leave. Anupama informs them that Pari is not well and Kinjal wants her to be there. Yashdeep insists Anupama on dropping her home. She agrees. Anupama tells Yashdeep that they can discuss the stall being placed in the festival. She recalls her meeting with Anuj.

Yashdeep informs Anupama that he has taken their restaurant name back from the festival and they won't be participating. He tells Anupama that he can understand how relationships can affect her. Anupama thanks Yashdeep for doing this and gets emotional. Yashdeep and Anupama leave for Kinjal's house.

Paakhi makes Dimpy jealous:

Paakhi thanks Titu for shooting a promotional video for her online store. She apologizes to Titu for misbehaving with him in the past. As Titu peeps out of his car window to look for Dimpy, Paakhi tells him that he would have never been a star if he had continued working in Anupama's dance academy. However, Titu corrects her that even he lacked a few dance skills and developed them because of Dimpy and Anupama.

Titu praises Dimpy and Anupama. Paakhi taunts him for praising Dimpy even though she didn't achieve anything. Titu then gives a befitting reply to Paakhi by saying that Dimpy is taking care of her family and working at her home and even that is an accomplishment. He tells Paakhi that she will never understand this. Titu then gives Paakhi gifts that he bought for Ansh, Ishaani, and Maahi.

He requests Paakhi to give them these gifts and Paakhi agrees. Paakhi steps out of the car and her bags fall. Titu comes out to help her. Paakhi then suddenly hugs Titu in order to make Dimpy jealous as she is around there. Titu gets uncomfortable as Paakhi hugs him and sees Dimpy. Dimpy gets upset seeing them hug but doesn't react. Paakhi walks beside her and is happy as she makes her jealous.

Anupama confesses to Yashdeep that Anuj is her ex-husband. She informs him that it was her second marriage and shares with him how her first marriage lasted for 25 years but there was no love and respect. Anupama then shares that her marriage with Anuj didn't last for long but there was immense love. Anupama gets a call from an unknown number. The episode ends.

