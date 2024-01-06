Anupamaa Written Update, Jan 6: Adhik breaks down in tears as Pakhi doesn't allow him to meet their daughter

Anupamaa, January 6, 2024 episode: Adhik gets emotional seeing Ishaani. Adhik apologizes to Baa for arriving at Shah's house uninformed. Baa, Adhik, and Dimpy feel bad for him. Adhik informs them that he saw Pakhi's social media story and learned that he has come to her house. Adhik mentions how he tried contacting Pakhi and requested that he wants to meet his daughter.

Adhik tells them that Pakhi doesn't reply to his messages. Adhik gets emotional and tells Baa how Pakhi divorced him for a silly reason, even though he fulfilled all her demands. He discloses that Pakhi doesn't even send him his daughter's pictures. Adhik breaks down, mentioning how he never understood what Pakhi wanted from him. He tells Baa that he doesn't want to complain about her.

Adhik tells Baa he just wants to meet his daughter, so he is here. Baa allows him and gets teary-eyed, looking at him. Baa tells Kavya that Pakhi made the biggest mistake by divorcing him. Kavya mentions how Pakhi is making another mistake by keeping Adhik away from his daughter. Baa tells Adhik that he can play with Ishaani whenever he wants. Adhik gets happy.

Shruti admires Anupama's cooking skills. Shruti calls Anuj. Anuj is surprised to listen to the background music playing. He asks Shruti who is listening to the music, and Shruti tells him that it is Joshi Ben. Shruti praises Joshi Ben and tells him that she is excited to make him meet Joshi Ben. Anuj tells Shruti that he will come as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Baa, Kavya, and Dimpy get emotional seeing Adhik spending time with his daughter. They mention how Pakhi is wrong as she is keeping a father away from his daughter. As Adhik is about to take a selfie with his daughter, Pakhi arrives and pulls their daughter towards her. Adhik gets emotional seeing Pakhi. Aadhya arrives for the party. Shruti tells her to go to the kitchen and check what all the dishes are made for the party.

Aadhya is shocked to see Anupama in the kitchen. She then mentions how she can't allow Anuj to see Anupama and won't let that happen. Aadhya calls Anuj and tells him to bring her jacket from the dry cleaners before he reaches home. Anuj agrees and tells her that he will be late for the party.

Pakhi gets furious at Adhik for meeting Ishaani and tells him to leave. She tells Adhik that she won't let Ishani meet him at any cost. Kavya interrupts and tells Pakhi she is doing wrong by keeping Ishaani away from him. Baa then lashes out at Pakhi and asks how she would feel if Adhik had not allowed her to meet their daughter.

Adhik gets emotional and cries inconsolably. He tells Pakhi that even he has the right to meet his daughter, as Ishaani is his daughter. He begs Pakhi by saying that he wants to meet Ishaani once a month. Baa, Kavya, and Dimpy get teary-eyed seeing Adhik. Ishaani feels upset as she overhears her parents fighting. Pakhi refuses to listen to Adhik and drags him outside the house. He tells him to go from her house.

Aadhya's friends arrive for her party. As Adhya is about to fall, Anupama holds her. Aadhya recalls the accident seeing Anupama. Pakhi pushes Adhik out of her house. Kavya slams Pakhi for her behavior. Pakhi loses her calm, says she will make Adhik's life miserable, and never let him come close to their daughter. Pakhi tells them that he wants to make Adhik suffer.

Adhik cries at the door and begs Pakhi to let him meet his daughter. He tells Pakhi that he did whatever she asked him to do. He requests her to let him meet his daughter but Pakhi doesn't listen.

Aadhya informs her friends that her father and Shruti are getting married. She praises Shruti and mentions that she cares for her like her real mother. Aadhya taunts Anupama, saying that not everyone is nice enough to love someone else's daughter, but Shruti does that. Aadhya mentions how some people adopt kids but can't be their mothers.

Advertisement

Aadhya states that Shruti doesn't show off but is a real mother to her. Aadhya mentions how Shruti always has time for her and Anuj. Anupama is shocked to hear this and recalls Choti Anu's allegations. Aadhya continues praising Shruti and tells her friends that she and Anuj are Shruti's priority.

Pakhi tells Adhik that she hates him. She mentions that he had the opportunity to take Anuj's company under him after Anuj left. Adhik tells her that Anuj sold his company to someone else. Pakhi continues slamming Adhik. Adhik tells Pakhi that he even bought them a new house so they don't have to live with Barkha. Pakhi calls Adhik a loser and mentions that she suffocated in their relationship.

Kavya and Dimpy discuss how Pakhi is torturing Adhik, and no one cares. Dimpy mentions that everything is Pakhi's fault, but Adhik is suffering.

Aadhya zones out and imagines what will happen if Anupama and Anuj see each other. Anupama mentions how she has to leave early; otherwise, her boss will get upset. Aadhya receives a message from Anuj where he tells her that he will soon reach home. Aadhya panics and calls Anuj.

Aadhya tells Anuj to get cheesecake for her friends as they want it. Anuj tells her there's too much traffic and he will take time to reach the store. Aadhya requests Anuj, and he agrees. He asks Aadhya if she is okay, and she says yes. Anuj asks Aadhay if Joshi Ben is still there, but she tells him to come home first. As Anupama is about to leave, Shruti requests her to wait so that she can meet Anuj. Anupama agrees. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, Jan 5: Anupama cooks halwa for Aadhya; reaches Anuj's house for latter's party