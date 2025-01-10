Anupamaa Written Update, January 10: Rahi or Mahi; who will Anupama choose for Prem?

Anupamaa Written Update, January 10: Leela mentions how Anupama should take Mahi's side as she is now engaged to Prem. Pakhi, Toshu and Leela mention how Rahi has always created problems. Meanwhile, Hasmukh says that Rahi also deserves happiness. While everyone expresses their opinions, Hasmukh lashes out at Toshu and Pakhi for badmouthing about Rahi. He praises Rahi and Prem for sacrificing their love for Mahi.

Rahi consoles Anupama recalling how she and Anuj sacrificed their love for her. She mentions that now she wants to sacrifice her love for Mahi. Rahi asks Anupama to support her decision and tries to convince her that she should ask Prem to marry Mahi. Anupama breaks down remembering Anuj as she finds difficulty in making a decision. Anupama announces her decision and says that Prem and Rahi should be together.

Mahi fumes with anger and slams Anupama for her decision. Anupama tries to convince Mahi but the latter argues. Mahi cries but Anupama mentions that Rahi and Prem love each other and they should get married. Mahi speaks badly about Rahi and calls Anupama 'unfair'. Mahi says how no one in the family loves her in the family. Hasmukh slams Mahi for allowing Rahi and Prem to sacrifice their love. He warns Mahi that if she tries to harm herself again then he will not spare her.

Anupama asks Rahi and Prem to not rush for marriage and give each other time to understand each other. She blesses them and leaves the family disappointed. Prem and Rahi get happy. Mahi fumes with anger. Anupama arrives to console Mahi and explains to her how she always considered her as her daughter. She gives her example to Mahi and asks her to take time and think about her life.

Mahi decides that she will never forgive Anupama. The next morning, Prem calls Rahi and demands to hear 'I love you' from her. Prem expresses his love for Rahi. Leela asks Anupama if Mahi is okay, and Anupama assures her that Mahi and Rahi both will be okay. Anupama asks Ansh to call Mahi for breakfast but he informs her that Mahi has gone to the temple. Rahi arrives to meet Prem and he teases her. Rahi also teases him. Prem accidentally bumps into Mahi.

Mahi apologizes to Prem and Rahi for coming between them. They are surprised to see Mahi's calm behavior. The episode ends.

