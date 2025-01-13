Anupamaa Written Update, January 13: Anupama demands an apology from the lady; Mahi's jealousy grows

Anupamaa Written Update, January 13: Anupama asks the lady firmly to get out of the car. After the lady argues, Anupama slams her. The driver apologizes instead of the lady. However, Anupama asks the driver not to apologize as she knows the lady is at fault. The lady then taunts Anupama for being a middle-class woman and still having an attitude. Anupama warns the lady to apologize. The crowd demands an apology from her.

The lady apologizes to Anupama and the crowd. She then tells Anupama that once in this lifetime, even she will get a chance to teach her a lesson. Jankee complains about how all the rich are spoiled, but Anupama reminds her how Khyati was kind. The lady gets a call from Parag. She informs Parag that she couldn't do the pooja because of an arrogant lady. When she panics on the call, Parag asks the old lady to take the medicines.

Parag tells the driver to take her to take her home. Parag pledges to punish Anupama as she troubled his mother. Anupama informs the family of what happened. Rahi fumes angrily and mentions how she would have hurt the lady for rashly driving. When Leela says how rich people get away with anything, Anupama and Hasmukh explain how law and order are the same for everyone.

Leela informs Anupama about Makar sankranti. Anupama says how she will do the preparations before she goes to work at the Kotharis. Toshu tells Anupama not to mess up as they might lose the order. Anupama informs the family that Prem will mostly not join them for Makar Sankranti festivities as his friend is hospitalized.

Advertisement

Rahi helps the kids to make kites. She receives a video call from Prem, and she shows that she has written P and R on the kite. Prem also does that. Rahi expresses her wish to celebrate Makar Sankranti with Prem. Mahi arrives, sees Prem and Rahi talking on the call, and then sees P and R written on the kite. Mahi gets more jealous as she is unable to celebrate the occasion with Prem. Mahi decides to fly the kite alone and gets angry on Rahi.

Prem and Rahi express love for each other. Prem asks about the order, and before Rahi can mention the client's name, the nurse calls Prem. The next morning, the Shah family gathered to celebrate the occasion. Rahi arrives to celebrate the occasion after getting ready. Mahi arrives overly dressed for the function, and Anupama doubts her intention.

Anupama and the family pray for everyone. Anupama prays for her new order. Rahi dreams about Prem. Anupama messages Khyati that she will reach before time. Anupama remembers Anuj. Hasmukh and Leela's banter leaves everyone in splits. Mahi is relieved after Anupama mentions that everyone should fly their own kites. When Anupama is about to return to work, Rahi insists Anupama wait as she is celebrating a festival with her after many years. Everyone flies the kite. Anupama misses Anuj. The episode ends.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, January 9: Anupama lands in trouble as Rahi asks her to take BIG decision about her, Mahi and Prem's life