Anupamaa Written Update, January 14: Anupama bumps into Mrs Kothari at her house; here's what happens next

Anupamaa Written Update, January 14: The Shah family is busy flying the kites and teasing each other. Anupama rushes for work. Rahi dreams about flying the kite with Prem. She then notices a kite with P and M written on it. Rahi tries to save her kite as Mahi tries to cut her kite. Mahi's kite falls after Rahi cuts her kite. Later, while Rahi is drinking water, Mahi cuts the thread of Rahi's kite, cancels R from the kite, and writes M. She gets angry with Rahi and takes her kite away.

Rahi praises Anupama. Anupama worries about taking the food on her scooty. Anupama calls Khyati and assures her that all the preparations are done. As Khyati worries, Anupama consoles her. While Rahi and Anupama leave to reach Khyati's home, Rahi drops the food. Leela taunts her and mentions how she feels that something wrong is going to happen.

Rahi and Anupama chit-chat as they wait for the signal on their scooty. A driver scolds a beggar who was banging on the car's door, which was right beside Rahi's scooty. Rahi accidentally leaves a scratch on Parag's car. Parag asks the driver to call for another car and asks him to find the scooty number. Parag decides to teach a lesson to Rahi.

Rahi and Anupama reach Khyati's house and are surprised to see the huge mansion. The security guard calls Mrs Kothari, who fought with Anupama. Mrs Kothari sees Anupama on the camera and asks the security guard to keep Anupama waiting outside. Mrs Kothari takes a screenshot of Anupama and Rahi's picture and shares it with Parag. Anupama and Rahi wait for a long time. They receive a call from Khyati; Khyati informs the guard to let Anupama inside.

Advertisement

Mrs Kothari also calls the guard and tells him to let Anupama in. As Anupama and Rahi are about to enter the house, Anupamaa sees Mrs Kothari, who she fought with. As Rahi is unaware of what happened, she introduces herself to Mrs Kothari. Khyati arrives and informs Mrs Kothari that Anupama has arrived to cook for the pooja. Mrs Kothari asks Khyati to ask Anupama to enter from the back door, from where all workers enter.

The guard then informs Khyati and Mrs Kothari that Parag has arrived. Anupama and Rahi move aside as the guards ask them to move. Khyati and Mrs Kothari welcome Parag, who gives them gifts. Mrs Kothari asks Parag why he is late. Parag says that two women damaged his car and informs Mrs. Kothari that the woman who did this to him was the same woman who fought with her. Parag sees Anupama and Rahi. The episode ends.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Imran Abbas and Neelam Muneer's upcoming Pakistani drama promises a tale of love, heartbreak and more; Watch PROMO