Anupamaa Written Update, January 15: Rahi locks horns with Mrs Kothari after latter gives THIS warning

Anupamaa Written Update, January 15: Rahi says she is confused as Parag and Mrs Kothari stare at them. Mrs Kothari instructs Anupama and Rahi to start with the work. Ansh panics as his game presentation gets leaked. He fumes with anger as his game idea gets stolen. Hasmukh shows his support and asks him to find out the culprit. Ansh mentions how he wanted to help Anupama with Rahi's wedding by contributing his share. Ansh gets a call, learns that the Kothari family is venturing into games, and decides to present his idea.

Ansh gets happy and informs Hasmukh that he will present his idea to Kothari and that he dreams of doing a job there. Hasmukh assures him that he will do well. The staff drops Anupama and Rahi in the backyard and informs them that they will have to cook food there. Anupama and Rahi start the preparations. Jankee arrives with co-workers, and they start preparing the food. Rahi then mentions how Khyati's mother-in-law is very strict.

Anupama informs Jankee that the lady with whom they fought is Mrs Kothari. Prathana is surprised to meet Anupama. Anupama learns that Prathana is Parag's daughter. Gautam arrives and scolds Prathana. Gautam lashes out at her for wearing outdated jewelry and orders her to wear new jewelry. Rahi gets furious seeing Gautam's misbehavior towards Prathana. Anupama thinks about why Prem lied about not knowing Prathana.

Parag's younger brother and his wife arrive to meet Parag and Khyati. Parag is happy to meet his family. Mahi finds Rahi and Prem's photo and gets teary-eyed, seeing I love you written behind the picture. Parag meets Prathana and Gautam. Mrs Kothari starts pooja, and Anupama, Rahi and Jankee also join them. Anupama admires their temple. Anupama prays for Rahi. After the pooja, Mrs Kothari gives sweets to Anupama, Rahi, and Jankee.

Mrs Kothari instructs Anupama to cook food by maintaining hygiene. She then asks Anupama if any of the women have periods and warns them not to cook if they have periods. Rahi gets furious and counter-questions Mrs Kothari, asking whether Yashoda used to not cook for Krishna in those days when she had her periods. Mrs Kothari gets angry at Rahi. Anupama stops Rahi and leaves to cook. Mrs Kothari informs Parag how some people question culture. Parag states how lower-class people have no right to question. The episode ends.

