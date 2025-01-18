Anupamaa Written Update, January 17: Anupama and Rahi pledge to not return to Kothari house after THIS happens with them

Anupamaa Written Update, January 17: Mrs Kothari advises Parag to not ask Anupama to leave as she will prepare prasad. Rahi arrives and sees Anupama is hurt. Gautam firmly asks Rahi why she is in his bedroom. Rahi revealed that she wanted to use the washroom, and a kid informed her that she could use the washroom, which was in his room. Meeta then mentions that maybe Anupama and Rahi were planning to rob their belongings.

Anupama fumes with anger and mentions that they are not robbers. Gautam asks Parag to inspect Anupama. Meeta says that they should check Anupama. Anupama firmly asks Meeta to check her belongings before accusing them. She states that they are not robbers. Parag mentions that he will never forget how Anupama insulted his mother. Rahi tells Anupama to not clean the broken glass as she is hurt.

Toshu worries as Jankee, Anupama and Rahi are at Kothari's house and are not answering his call. Toshu flaunts in front of the neighbors that they are catering at the Kothari family. He lies that Khyati is Anupama's childhood friend. He lies that they are getting back-to-back orders because of Kotharis. Kinjal questions Toshu for lying, but he says it's a marketing tactic to get customers.

Anupama and Rahi fume with anger at the Kothari family. While talking to Rahi, Anupama expresses her concern, saying that she feels something is going to get more wrong. Anupama and Rahi pledge not to return to Kothari's house. Prathna cries after Gautam physically assaults her.

Advertisement

Ansh explained to the client that his game idea had been stolen and requested that the client fix his meeting with the Kothari. The client calls Gautam to fix his meeting with Ansh. Gautam tells him that he will meet Ansh later. The Kothari celebrate Makar Sankranti. Khyati gifts gold bangles to Meeta but she taunts her for it being not expensive. Parag and Anirudh recall their childhood memories of Makar Sankranti. The guests arrive and praise Parag for his kite-flying skills.

Anupama advises Rahi to not be angry for too long. She then helps a kid to fly the kite. Mrs Kothari says how no one can cut Parag's kite. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, January 10: Rahi or Mahi; who will Anupama choose for Prem?