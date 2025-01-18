Anupamaa Written Update, January 18: Anupama and Rahi clash with Parag over Gautam's misbehavior; Prem expresses concern

Anupamaa Written Update, January 18: Everyone cheers for Parag. Meeta expresses her disappointment to Anirudh and asks him to gain a reputation like Parag and be like him. While Parag is flying the kite, Anupama also starts flying the kite with the kid. Mrs Kothari asks Khyati to help Parag to fly the kite. Parag cuts everyone's kite. Rahi asks Anupama to cut the tiger-printed kite without knowing that it was Parag's kite.

Parag's family worries as a kite tries to cut his kite. Prem calls Rahi. Rahi informs Prem that they are at Kothari's house and shows him how Anupama is trying to cut a big kite. Prem gets worried as he realises that the big kite is of Parag's. Parag recalls memories with his son. Parag accidentally remembers his son and Mrs Kothari asks Parag to call his son back home. Rahi shows Prem how Anupama cuts Parag's kite.

Prem gets worried seeing Anupama and Parag's battle. The Kothari family is shocked to see Parag's kite cut. Parag then sees Anupama holding the kite. The guests praise Anupama for cutting Parag's kite. Anupama apologizes to Parag for cutting his kite. The guests tell Parag that he should give the prize to Anupama as she has defeated him. Parag asks Anirudh to give the winning prize to Anupama. He then declares that he will not eat the food cooked by Anupama.

Parag tells his mother to distribute the food cooked by Anupama to the staff. He says that he will order food for the guests from the hotel. Gautam then asks Anupama to leave by doing hand gestures. Rahi loses her calm after seeing Gautam's misbehaviour and twists Gautam's hand. He warns him to not misbehave with her mother. The Kothari family asks Rahi to leave Gautam's hand. Anupama pulls Rahi and Parag pulls Gautam away.

Parag gives money to Anupama and asks her to leave. Anupama tells Parag how he should celebrate the festival sportingly and refuses to take the prize money. She tells him that she agreed to fly the kite because the kid wanted it. Anupama says how she and her staff cooked food tirelessly and asks him to not disrespect the bhog.

When Anupama asks him what was their fault, Parag tells her that she decided to compete with a kite which is above her status. He reminds her that she insulted his mother and informs them how they have made mistakes repeatedly. He refuses to forgive Anupama for insulting his mother and asks them to leave.

Anupama tells Parag that the real reason for his anger is because his kite was cut by a woman. Parag loses his calm. Anupama and Rahi pledge not to meet the Kotharis again and leave. Prem arrives at Shah's house. Mahi gets happy seeing him. Prem realises that Rahi and Anupama are not home and gets worried. Toshu mentions how Rahi and Anupama must have gained many orders from the Kotharis.

Anupama and Rahi arrive home. Prem gets worried seeing them. The family rushed to them and asked them whether the Kothari were happy with the catering service. Rahi bursts out in anger and informs the family what happened there. Toshu gets upset on Anupama. Rahi talks badly about the Kothari family. Toshu slam Rahi for showing her attitude. The family scold Anupama and Rahi for causing a chaos at the Kothari family. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

