Anupamaa Written Update, January 20: Did Prem confess TRUTH about his family to Rahi? Find out

Anupamaa Written Update, January 20: Rahi consoles Anupama as the latter is heartbroken after they lose Kothari's contract. She assures her that everything will be fine as Prem is with them. She advises Anupama to forget about Parag Kothari and focus on praying for good people. Rahi inquires about Prem. Anupama informs her that he is not home. Prem informs his father and Kothari family that he is going to marry Rahi.

Prem warns Parag that he should never think of hurting Anupama and Rahi and if he does that he will never come to Kothari empire. Prem fumes with anger at his father and walks away. While Anirudh tries to stop Prem, everyone requests Parag to stop Prem. Mrs Kothari falls as she tries to stop Prem. Prem rushes to help her. Mrs Kothari and the family request Prem to stay with them. Khyati asks Prem to not leave them.

Prem gets furious with Khyati and taunts her that she is not living with his family because of her. Parag gets angry on Prem for misbehaving with Prem. Prem refuses to stay with them despite his family's request. He tells Anirudh and Meeta that they are his parents and indirectly taunts Parag and Khyati. Parag yells at Prem and the latter leaves. Gautam provokes Parag saying that Anupama and Rahi must have manipulated Prem as they know that he is rich.

When Prem arrives at Shah's house, he tells Rahi that he is hungry. Rahi notices that Prem is upset and asks the reason. He tells her that he is upset because Kotharis misbehaved with her and Anupama. Rahi also mentions that she and Anupama are also upset. Prem recalls how Anupama asked about his surname.

Prem tells Rahi that he is hiding the truth and wants to wait for the right time to confess. Rahi says that she understands if he is hiding something but if he is lying about something then she will be upset. Prem thinks of confessing the truth. He sees the Shah family and tells Rahi that her family is always together. Prem turns around and confesses the truth about being associated to the Kothari family. He reveals that he is Parag Kothari's son.

Prem says that he will never forgive his father because he was not good to his mother Gayatri. However, when Prem turns around he sees that Rahi is not there and she is inside with Anupama. Rahi gives him a cup of tea to Prem to lighten up. He admires Rahi's love for him.

Ansh gets upset while talking to Pari and tells how Anupama and Rahi shouldn't have fought with the Kothari family. He informs Pari that his meeting was fixed with the Kothari family. Pari tells Ansh that the Kothari family will never know the truth about his relationship with Anupama and Rahi as his surname is Shah.

Gautam gives all the details about Anupama's life to Parag and Mrs Kothari. Parag learns that Anupama is Anuj Kapadia's ex-wife. He gives all the details about the Shah family. Mrs Kothari worries about Prem saying that he is living with a bad family. Parag calls Anupama and asks her to meet him. The episode ends.

