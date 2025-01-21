Anupamaa Written Update, January 21: Parag informs Anupama about his connection with Prem

Anupamaa Written Update, January 21: Anupama informs Jankee that Parag called her to meet. She shares with her that Parag called her to meet alone. Jankee mentions how Parag must have called her to apologize. However, Anupama states that Parag cannot apologize as he is very arrogant. Jankee and Anupama discuss Parag's intentions. After Jankee leaves, Anupama thinks of meeting Parag. As he is working out, Parag fumes with anger as he recalls what Anupama did to his family.

Parag then Prem's childhood and their memories. Mrs Kothari and Khyati discuss how Parag is very hurt because of Prem. Mrs Kothari then mentions how Anupama and Rahi have manipulated him against Parag. She states that Prem is influenced and is misbehaving. Mrs Kothari then states that Anupama and Rahi will have to pay for what they did. Anupama reaches the location to meet Parag.

Parag arrives and tells Anupama that he has called her to meet as a father. Toshu inquires about Anupama. The family learns that Anupama has gone out and has left her phone at home. Toshu worries, thinking that Anupama must have gone to meet the Kotharis. Anupama sees Prem's photo on Parag's phone wallpaper. Parag asks Anupama whether she didn't know that Prem was his son. Anupama is shocked and recalls how Prem lied about his family.

Anupama recalls how Leela often doubted Prem's intentions. Parag tells Anupama that he knows that she is lying. He accuses her of knowing Prem's truth, which is why she allows Prem to stay with them, as he is rich. Parag blames Anupama for using Prem to get success and money and tells her that she has manipulated Prem to marry Rahi. Parag tells her that Prem and Rahi can never marry each other as they don't have equal financial status.

Anupama tells Parag that she never knew about Prem's family. He refuses to believe. Prem tries to confess his truth to Rahi. As he is about to confess, Mahi arrives, followed by Toshu. Prem gets angry because he doesn't get a chance to tell Rahi the truth. Parag tells Anupama that he wants his son to return home alone, not with Rahi. He speaks badly about Rahi.

Anupama warns him to mind his language and tells him that Rahi is Anuj Kapadia's daughter. Parag informs Anupama that Prem had visited his house to fight with him and has asked him to apologize to her. Parag states how Prem was fighting with his family because of Anupama and Rahi. He reminds Anupama that not even one relationship in their family is normal, and he doesn't want to be associated with them.

When Parag asks Anupama why her relationship with Anuj didn't work, she explains how their relationship is still alive. Parag tells Anupama that he doesn't want his son to stay at her house and offers money to Anupama. He tells her that this money is to compensate Prem's expenses. The episode ends.

