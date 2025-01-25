Anupamaa Written Update, January 25: Parag and Vasundhara apologize to Anupama; here's what they say about Rahi and Prem

Anupamaa Written Update, January 25: Parag thinks that he can't upset Prem and thus refrains from lashing out at Anupama and Rahi. Prem asks Parag to leave the Shah house and warns him not to misbehave with the Shah family. Vasundhara asks Rahi why she pushed Prem. Prem tries to defend Rahi and tells his grandmother that it is his personal matter. However, Vasundhara questions Rahi again. Parag also questions Rahi for pushing Prem, but Prem lies, saying that he slipped because of the doormat.

Vasundhara tells Prem that they are there to talk with him. Toshu and Pakhi decide to record the ongoing drama and upload it later on social media through fake accounts. They plan to make the video viral and ask Ishaani to record it. When Vasundhara informs Anupama that they are there to talk, the family welcomes them into the house. Parag's staff delivers all the gifts brought for the family, and Khyati distributes the gifts to the kids.

When Vasundhara introduces Khyati as Prem's mother, Prem firmly refuses to call her his mother and clarifies that Khyati is Parag's wife. The Shah family introduces themselves. Vasundhara, Parag, and Khyati apologize to Anupama. Parag folds his hands and apologizes to Anupama. Anupama recalls Parag's previous attitude. Khyati hugs Anupama and says sorry. Toshu thinks about how they can gain fame if the video of the Kothari family coming to their house goes viral.

Khyati and Vasundhara praise the Shah family. Vasundhara acknowledges that Prem was wrong, and Parag admits that Prem lied because of him. Parag explains how his son left the house after a fight with him, and since then, he has always been worried about Prem. He admits that because of Prem, he often said the wrong things. Parag also shares how the family wanted Prem to return, but when he finally did, he brought disappointment with him.

Parag states that he always wanted his son to come back home, and he returned because of Anupama. He apologizes to Anupama on Prem's behalf. Vasundhara says that she has realized Prem's love for Rahi and proposes their marriage. Khyati assures Anupama that Rahi will be happy after the marriage. Vasundhara explains to Rahi that she and Prem should take the time to understand each other.

Vasundhara mentions how God brought them together and expresses her desire for Rahi to become Prem's wife. Maahi becomes upset. Parag offers Hasmukh a gift and requests him to accept it. Parag and Vasundhara tell Anupama that the family can take their time to decide. Before leaving, Vasundhara tells Rahi that only she can help them reunite with Prem.

Khyati tries to explain to Prem that misunderstandings can arise in relationships. She says that she considers him her son and asks him to give her a chance. She tells Prem that if he had lived with the family, there would have been no misunderstandings. Parag leaves the Shah house angrily. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

