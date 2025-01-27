Anupamaa Written Update, January 26: Parag, Vasundhara invite Anupama and her family to their house; here's what Rahi decides

Anupamaa Written Update, January 26: Everyone tries to convince Prem to patch up with his family and mention how they are very rich. Hasmukh asks Prem and Rahi to think and then decide. Anupama thinks that there is something that she is unable to see and feels worried. Parag and Vasundhara pray to god. After seeing the chef of his house, Parag rethinks how Prem is a cook despite being rich. Vasundhara explains to Parag to stay calm.

Vasundhara and Parag discuss how Rahi wants to marry Prem despite being unhappy with him. While talking to Rahi, Prem tells her how his family is faking the love in order to bring him home. He expresses his frustration stating that he misses his family but he will not return to his house. Rahi tells Prem that she is blank and needs time to think about everything. She requests time from Prem and he agrees to give her time.

Rahi thinks that she is wrong for lashing out at Prem. Prem thinks about how he cannot lose Rahi. Vasundhara tells Parag that Rahi will marry Prem but Anupama will be an osbactale. When Parag points out their financial status, Vasundhara reminds him that she had agreed to his marriage with Khyati despite the class difference. Vasundhara tells Parag that Rahi will also settle in their house as Khyati did. She tries to convince him that only Rahi can bring Prem back home.

Vasundhara tells Parag to try for the last time to bring Prem back home. Rahi tells Anupama how she understands Prem's mental state even though she is angry with him. She says that Prem is not wrong and no one will understand him. Rahi tells Anupama that it seems that Prem's family loves him. Anupama feels that there are empty blanks that she cannot see.

Rahi connects her life to Prem and mentions how Prem must also have a misunderstanding against her family like she had for Anupama. Anupama consoles Rahi and expresses how she cannot see Prem's family's true intention. She tells Rahi that she might never forgive Prem for hiding the truth about his life.

Anupama explains to Rahi that she should take time to decide as she will marry Prem and her life will change. Rahi asks Anupama whether she will support her decision and Anupama assures her that she will support her decision. Gautam gets angry at Parag for going to Shah's house. Khyati tells him that they went there for their son. Prathna tells Parag that he did the right thing. Vasundhara says that if they want to bring Prem back, they will have to convince Rahi to marry him.

Anupama gets emotional as she shares her concern with Hasmukh. She doubts Prem and Kothari family's intention. Anupama praises Khyati but says that Parag and Vasundhara's intentions are not pure. Hasmukh consoles Anupama and assures her that everything will be fine.

Parag calls Anupama and assures her that he has no bad intentions. He tells her that he only cares about Prem's happiness and thus he wants Prem and Rahi to get married. Parag invites Anupama's family for lunch. She recalls what happened to them when they went to their house. Anupama disconnects the call without answering his question.

Vasundhara assures Parag that the Shah family will come home for lunch. Rahi arrives and tells Anupama that they should try to understand Kothari's emotions and convince Prem to come with them. She tells Anupama that they should go for lunch and that will help her decide. The episode ends.

