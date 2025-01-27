Anupamaa Written Update, January 27: Rahi convinces Prem to go to Kothari's house for lunch; will Anupama join them?

Anupamaa Written Update, January 27: Prem worries thinking about his family and Rahi. Rahi arrives and assures Prem that she can resonate with his emotions as she has been through the same. Rahi explains to Prem that maybe he is misunderstanding his father but he tells her that he cannot forgive his father for what he did to his mother. Rahi tells Prem that he is hurting his entire family. She informs him that Parag invited them for lunch at Kothari's house.

Prem tells Rahi that if Parag is inviting them for lunch then he has bad intentions. She convinces Prem to come with them for lunch at his house. Rahi explains to him how he should understand his family's emotions. Prem tells Rahi that he won't tolerate anything against her and Anupama. Rahi states how they will tell the Kothari family that they don't want to get married so soon. She says how they will explain to the Kothari family that they need time.

Rahi and Prem spend quality time. Prem mentions how Anupama was restless when the Kothari family came home. Rahi informs him that Anupama has not agreed to go for lunch at the Kothari but they should go. While the Kothari family discuss about Shah family coming home for lunch, Gautam thinks that Prem shouldn't return home as he will take over the business. Anirudh advises Parag to talk nicely to Prem.

Vasundhara gives instructions to the staff to prepare lunch for the Shah family. Hasmukh texts Parag that everyone will come for lunch but Anupama is not sure. Anupama worries about going to the Kothari family. Prem apologizes to Anupama on his family's behalf. Jankee advices Anupama to think about Prem's apology. The family prepare to go to Kothari's house. Pakhi argues with Leela saying that they should look presentable in front of Kotharis and thus they should wear good outfits.

Pakhi tells Ishaani that Prem has a cousin Raja. She tells Ishaani that she should get ready nicely for lunch so that Raja falls in love with her. Ishaani walks away frustrated saying that she doesn't want to get married. Toshu says that he will upload it on social media once he reaches Kothari's house. Hasmukh instructs everyone to behave at the Kothari's house.

Toshu says that Anupama should get convinced to go to Kothari's house. Anupama tosses a coin and decides to go to Kothari's house. The Shah family gets ready to go to Kothari's house. Pakhi advices Ishaani to click pictures with Prem's brother Raja. When Toshu says that Rahi will be Kothari's daughter-in-law, Mahi states that Rahi and Prem are yet to get married.

Anupama gets angry at Pakhi for making everyone dressed extra. She gets angry at Toshu for instantly changing his statements and opinions about Rahi. Parag's staff arrives with many cars and informs Anupama that Parag has sent cars for them. The episode ends.

