Anupamaa Written Update, January 28: Prem ignores Vasundhara because of Anupama; find out what happened

Anupamaa Written Update, January 28: Toshu praises Prem. Anupama asks everyone to sit in the cars sent by the Kothari and go to their house. Everyone leaves. She decides to go to the temple before going to the Kothari's house. Anupama prays for Rahi and leaves for Kothari's house in a rickshaw. The Shah family reaches Kothari's house, and everyone is amazed to see Kothari's lavish house. The Kothari family welcomes everyone.

Pakhi sees Gautam and thinks that he is Prem's younger brother. Vasundhara announces that Prem is back home with Rahi. She asks Prem and Rahi to touch the food and money so that they can distribute it to the poor people. While they are about to enter the house, Gautam sees Prathna and Ansh talking and gets furious. Pakhi orders Ishaani to woo Raja and thinks that Gautam is Raja. Ishaani and Pakhi learn who Raja is. Ishaani tells Pakhi that she will never be friends with Raja.

Vasundhara gets emotional seeing Prem and asks him to hug her. As Prem is about to hug Vasundhara, Anupama falls. Prem runs for her rescue, leaving Vasundhara and Parag disappointed. Parag gets angry when Prem touches Anupama's feet. Everyone enters Kothari's house. Mahi thinks the Kothari family could have been her in-laws if Rahi hadn't fallen for Prem.

When everyone sits, Anirudh asks Prem to sit beside Vasundhara, but he sits beside Rahi and Anupama. Parag and Vasundhara introduce everyone to the Shah family. Vasundhara praises Gautam and taunts the Shah family by saying that Gautam is a perfect son-in-law who knows how to behave with his in-laws.

Prem calls Anirudh and Meeta his parents. Prem and Rahi discuss how everyone is getting awkward. Khyati asks about Radha, and Anupama informs them that Radha's mother is hospitalized, so Radha lives with them. Vasundhara and Parag get jealous seeing Prem's affection for Anupama. The family goes for pooja. Ansh introduces himself to Gautam, but the latter refuses to talk to him about work. Prathna notices this.

Vasundhara asks Rahi to perform the aarti, as she will soon be their daughter-in-law. She asks Rahi to do the pooja properly. Anupama shows Rahi from a distance how to do the pooja. Rahi impresses everyone as she does pooja. The episode ends.

