Anupamaa Written Update, January 31: Prem blames Khyati and Parag for his mom's death; Rahi shares her future plans

Anupamaa Written Update, January 31: Anupama mentions how she is someone who will stand with her daughter if she is not happy in her marriage. Prem asks Vasundhara to calm down and mentions how they shouldn't discuss the past. Prem states that marriage should be his decision and not anyone else's. Parag loses his calm and yells at Prem. He lashes out at Prem and asks him to leave his house and never return. He tells the Kothari family that no one should ever talk about Prem.

Parag fumes with anger at Prem and says how he wants to be a part of Shah's family and doesn't want to reconcile with his own family. Parag insults Prem, holding Prem by his collar, and drags him outside his house. Everyone is shocked to see Parag's anger. He declares that his relationship with Prem has ended. Parag asks Prem to leave with the Shah family. Anupama and Rahi ask Prem to leave with them, but he refuses.

Prem asks the Shah family to leave. Anupama and Rahi also leave with them. Prem then slams the Kothari family for showing their richness in order to convince the Shah family to marry. He lashes out at Parag for being cunning. Gautam and Raja get happy seeing Parag and Prem's differences. Prem then blames Khyati and Parag for his mom's death. He says that his mother committed suicide because of them.

Khyati and Parag get emotional with Prem's statement. Anirudh gets angry at Prem for accusing Parag and Khyati. He tells Prem that he doesn't know the truth about his mom's death. As Anirudh is about to tell the truth, Parag stops him. Prem continues insulting Parag. Vasundhara asks him to return home. Prem calls Parag a bad father and a bad husband. He pledges not to return home and leaves angrily.

Vasundhara and the Kothari family get emotional as Prem leaves. The Shah family speaks badly about the Kothari family. Anupama and Rahi worry about Prem. Prem drives rashly and bangs into a shop. Toshu and Pakhi call Anupama and Rahi stupid. Leela, Pakhi, and Toshu blame Rahi for Prem and Kothari's misunderstandings.

Leela blames Anupama, saying that she doesn't want Rahi and Prem to get married. Anupama mentions how she went through an emotional trauma, and she doesn't want Rahi to suffer that. Rahi gets a call, and she rushes to meet Prem. Khyati tells Vasundhara they shouldn't have asked Rahi and Prem to marry as it is very early. Vasundhara lashes out at Khyati for speaking like Anupama. She reminds Khyati that Prem is upset because of her marriage with Parag.

Khyati gets emotional and confesses to Parag how she feels hurt as Prem thinks she is the reason for his mom's death. Parag tells her that she will never forgive Prem. Rahi arrives to meet Prem. They discuss their ongoing family issues. Rahi tells Prem that she wants to go to Mumbai to pursue a hotel management course. Prem tells her that even if he joins her, it will help their business. Prem and Rahi have a heartfelt conversation. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.