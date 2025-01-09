Anupamaa Written Update, January 9: Anupama lands in trouble as Rahi asks her to take BIG decision about her, Mahi and Prem's life

Anupamaa Written Update, January 9: Mahi fumes with anger after seeing Rahi and Prem together. Kinjal and Toshu slam Rahi for wanting to marry Prem after learning the truth. Mahi argues with them. Anupamaa confronts Rahi and asks whether she loves Prem. Rahi accuses Mahi of being 'jealous' of her. Mahi taunts Anupama for not supporting her as she is not her own daughter. She accuses Anupama of being biased towards Rahi.

Mahi reminds Anupama how she has fulfilled all the duties of a daughter since childhood. Mahi fumes with anger as she calls out Anupama for her biased nature. Prem apologizes to Anupama, and Mahi mentions how Prem loves her, but Rahi is purposely creating a problem. Rahi tells Anupama to take a decision and promises her that everyone will obey her decision. Hasmukh feels bad for Anupama.

Anupama requests time to think and declares that whatever she decides, Rahi, Mahi, and Prem will have to agree with her. Rahi slams Prem for confessing his feelings for her in front of everyone. She expresses her confusion and says how everything is happening because of her. Rahi worries about Mahi. Rahi panics, and Pari and Ansh arrive to rescue her. Pakhi arrives and asks them to leave.

Rahi asks Prem to convince Mahi as she can harm herself. Prem asks Rahi to calm down. Rahi asks Prem to marry Mahi. Prem tells Rahi that he will do whatever Anupama says. Pakhi manipulates Mahi against Anupama and asks her to convince Anupama anyhow. She tells her how she should marry Prem anyhow. Anupama misses Anuj. As she finds it difficult to decide, Rahi arrives.

Mahi decides to be happy and convinces Prem. Prem arrives to meet Mahi. Rahi tries to convince Anupama to ask Prem to get married to Mahi. Anupama breaks down, remembering Anuj, and tries to explain to Rahi that even if she sacrifices her love, Mahi and Prem won't be happy.

Prem apologizes to Mahi. Mahi tells Prem she is ready to forgive everything and asks him to marry her. Rahi cries, mentioning how everyone can't get the love of their life. Rahi asks Anupama to declare her decision that she wants Mahi and Prem to marry.

Mahi tries to convince Prem to marry her. Prem firmly tells her that he will do what Anupama says. Mahi assures him that Anupama will make a decision in her favor. The episode ends.

