Anupamaa Written Update, June 17: Aadya expresses her happiness about being in India

Aadya questions Anuj about his whereabouts, and he responds that he went for a walk, which reassures her. Anuj silently hopes for Aadya and Anupama to reunite. Aadya expresses her happiness about being in India, to which Anuj remarks that the beauty of the country will make her want to stay. Aadya starts planning the wedding of Anuj and Shruti. Anuj has a moment of recollection.

Hasmuk angry at Pakhi for mistreating Ishani

Meanwhile, Kavya, Dimple, and Kinjal discuss the haldi ceremony, with Kavya expressing concern over Vanraj's absence. They hear a noise and find Ishani, Pari, Ansh, and Mahi outside.

Pari explains that Ishani was coughing, and Pakhi threw them out of the room. Kinjal offers the kids to sleep in her room. Hasmuk gets angry at Pakhi and decides to give Ishani some medicine, while Dimple insists that Pakhi shouldn’t mistreat Ishani and offers to take care of her if Pakhi can't.

Bhavesh resists remarriage

Bhavesh brings sweets for Anupama, and Devika asks for some too. Anupama urges Bhavesh to consider remarrying, but he refuses. When she questions his reluctance, he points out that Anupama is also married and questions her happiness. Anupama tries to convince him to give marriage another chance, leading Bhavesh to decide to spend more time with her. Anupama invites Bhavesh to Dimple’s wedding, hoping Vanraj won’t cause any trouble.

Hasmuk instructs Pakhi to care for Ishani, but she prefers to sleep. Hasmuk administers medicine to Ishani, who then falls unconscious, causing Hasmuk to alert the family. Vanraj becomes anxious about Ishani’s condition.

Anupama consoles Hasmuk as Ishani’s hospitalization worries family

Anupama reminisces about Anuj. Kavya informs her about Ishani’s situation, and Pakhi is concerned. Vanraj and Paritosh rush Ishani to the hospital, with Pakhi fearing for her. Kavya, Kinjal, and Dimple comfort Leela, and Kinjal discovers Ishani took the wrong medicine.

Hasmuk checks on Ishani, and Anupama consoles him. Vanraj reassures Hasmuk not to worry. The children ask Kavya if Ishani will die, but she and Dimple assure them she will be fine. The Shahs pray for her recovery.

Biji and Yashdeep's fresh start; Pakhi blames Hasmuk for Ishani's condition

Biji and Yashdeep decide to start afresh, with Yashdeep planning to punish Gulati and return the partnership to Anupama, supported by Biji. Pakhi blames Hasmuk for Ishani’s condition, shocking Anupama, who defends Hasmuk.

Pakhi threatens him while the children pray for Ishani. The doctor informs Pakhi that Ishani is out of danger. Kinjal tells Dimple, Kavya, and Leela that Hasmuk administered the wrong medicine. The episode ends here.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

