Anupamaa Written Update, June 2: Yashdeep fights with the goons after they accuse him of being unhygienic. The goons beat him and run away. He yells, saying that he is proud of his restaurant. Anupama arrives at his brother Bhavesh's house. Bhavesh hugs her and mentions that he trusts her. Vanraj sees Dimpy's phone and sees Titu calling him. Dimpy looks for her phone everywhere.

Vanraj hides Dimpy's phone:

Seeing Titu's call, Vanraj answers but doesn't say anything. Thinking that it's Dimpy, Titu asks Dimpy why she did not come to meet him. Titu then says he wants to meet her tomorrow and sends the location. Vanraj patiently listens to what Titu says. When Titu asks Dimpy to say something, Vanraj answers in Dimpy's voice.

Dimpy gets worried as she is unable to find her phone. She then arrives in the living room and sees Vanraj. She calls Vanraj, and he panics. Dimpy then scolds Vanraj for sleeping on the floor. Vanraj tries to change the topic and asks her what she is looking for. Dimpy tells him that she is searching for her phone. Vanraj hides her phone and acts like he is helping her to search. Dimpy finally finds her phone. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Anupama meets Bhavesh:

Anupama and her brother Bhavesh get into a heartfelt chat. Bhavesh expresses his trust in Anupama, saying that he knows she is not wrong. Anupama shares with him that he will find the culprit. Anupama then sees her mother's picture and gets extremely emotional. She worries about how she will face everyone. She stresses about Vanraj and worries about everyone's taunts. Anupama prays for Dimpy and Titu.

Advertisement

Vanraj plans to portray Titu in a bad light. He pledges to expose Titu's past to everyone and plans to ruin his marriage.

Bijee scolds Yashdeep:

Yashdeep returns home, and Bijee gets worried seeing his condition. Bijee scolds Yashdeep for fighting with goons. Yashdeep expresses his concern while talking to Bijee and says how he is worried about paying the loan. He gets into an argument with Bijee and mentions how everyone is looking down upon him. He speaks badly about Anupama. Bijee explains to him how it is important for Anupama to attend the wedding.

Bijee reminds Yashdeep that he is wrong as he is blaming Anupama for whatever happened. Yashdeep thinks about how he blamed Anupama.

Anupama and Anuj talk:

Anuj calls Anupama to ask her whereabouts. Anupama informs him that her journey was fine and she is resting in her mother's house. Anupama informs Anuj that she has stitched a lehenga for Aadhya from the saree he gifted her. She requests Anuj to give that lehenga to Aadhya and asks him not to tell her that she stitched it.

Anupama and Anuj wish for good days. After the call, Anupama tries to sleep but is unable to sleep as she recalls the accusations.

Anupama leaves to go to Shah's house. On the way, she sees people staring at her, and her name is painted on a wall, along with cockroaches. Anupama remembers everyone's accusations and how everyone is hurt because of her. She then sees a group of people hailing Jai Mata Di and a girl dressed as a goddess. Anupama takes the blessings of the little girl and feels empowered. She prays to god.

Anupama reaches Shah house:

Pari shoots a vlog and introduces everyone. Dimpy arrives and worries thinking why Titu has asked her to meet him. She wishes to see Anupama. Kavya worries thinking who came to meet Vanraj in the morning. She also mentioned that Anupama should have been there so she wouldn't have allowed Vanraj to do anything. Kinjal also remembers Anupama.

The kids ask about Anupama. Baa mentions that she won't come and she shouldn't come. Baa warns the children not to ask about Anupama. Anupama reaches Shah's house and remembers how she left. Pari sees Anupama and informs everyone. Baa and Vanraj are shocked to see her. The episode ends.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, June 1: Titu attempts to tell Dimpy the truth; Anupama reaches India