Anupamaa Written Update, June 29: Anuj confesses love to Anupama, assures it transcends past mistakes

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, Anuj confesses his feelings to Anupama after finding her. Kavya informs Kinjal that even Devika is unaware of Anupama's location. Kinjal hopes Anuj can locate Anupama and resolve the issue. Hasmukh prays for Anupama's well-being. When Anuj and Anupama meet, they reminisce about their past.

Anuj earnestly asks Anupama to listen to him and reassures her that their love isn't defined by their past mistakes. He emotionally recounts how fate has repeatedly brought them together and openly declares his love for her.

Anuj's heartfelt confession: Devotion, regret, and fate

In a heartfelt confession, he admits trying to move on but realizing he could never love anyone but her. Anuj tells Anupama that he's been devoted to her for the past five years, blaming Shruti for harming her and being unable to forgive her. He believes their repeated meetings aren't mere coincidences but fate's plan to reunite them.

Anuj's poetic confession: Will Anupama finally open her heart?

Anuj's heartfelt confession leaves Anupama speechless as he recites poetry for her. He questions why they keep their distance and why she hasn't shown her love in return. Despite her hesitation, Anuj stops her from leaving and confesses his love passionately, asking her to open up about her feelings. As she walks away, Anuj hopes she will look back at him, and she does.

Meanwhile, Devika finds a heartbroken Anupama and comforts her, trying to understand what happened between her and Anuj. Devika's support relieves Anupama as she struggles with her emotions and Anuj's intense declaration of love. The moment is filled with emotion as Anupama considers the possibility of rekindling her relationship with Anuj amidst her doubts and unspoken feelings.

Devika reassures Anupama amidst guilt over Anuj and Shruti's separation

Anupama feels guilty for Anuj and Shruti's separation, blaming herself for their troubles. However, Devika reassures her that she is not at fault, pointing out that Shruti’s insecurities are the real issue.

Despite Devika’s comforting words, Anupama remains convinced she can never make Anuj happy. Seeing Anupama's overwhelming guilt, Devika reminds her that she isn't responsible for everything that happened between Anuj and Shruti.

Shruti becomes emotional when thinking about her breakup. Anupama, regretting her decision to move to the USA, seeks out Anuj to discuss Shruti’s situation. Devika suggests that Anupama and Anuj should marry each other. During this period, Shruti also meets with Anupama, adding to the emotional complexity of the situation.

Vanraj blames Anupama, latter promises to reconcile Anuj and Shruti

Vanraj accuses Anupama of being the reason behind Shruti and Anuj's breakup. Kavya defends Anupama, suggesting that Vanraj is acting out of wounded pride over Anupama's success. She also urges him not to meddle with Dimple and Titu's wedding plans.

Meanwhile, Anupama promises Shruti that she will speak to Anuj and persuade him to forgive her. She thanks Shruti for lovingly raising Aadhya and reassures her that Anuj will not cancel their wedding. Anupama also apologizes for her mistakes in handling the situation.

Anuj declares his love for Anupama despite Shruti's efforts

Eventually, Shruti admits her mistakes and resolves to stop talking about Anuj, having given up hope of reconciliation. Vanraj is determined to ruin Titu and Dimpy’s wedding, prompting Anupama to keep a close eye on him to protect the couple.

Later, Anupama advises Anuj to consider marrying Shruti, who genuinely cares for him. However, Anuj professes his love for Anupama, asserting that his heart belongs only to her. The episode ends here.

Disclaimer: The episode was watched on Hotstar

