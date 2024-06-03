Anupamaa Written Update, June 3: Seeing Anupama, Baapuji, Kavya, Kinjal, Dimpy and the kids get happy. They ask Anupama to come inside the house. Vanraj asks her to stop at the doorstep. He arrives near the door and does aarti of Anupama. He then taunts Anupama for her downfall and calls her out for her attitude.

Vanraj continues insulting Anupama and Baapuji, and Kavya and Dimpy get upset. Vanraj reminds Anupama about her achievements and then mentions how she had a downfall in the end, as expected.

Yashdeep realizes his mistake:

Yashdeep then discusses with Bijee how he realized he had hurt Anupama's feelings. He expresses his concern, saying that Anupama won't forgive him. Yashdeep remembers how Anupama gave all her money to save the restaurant without any expectations. He regrets insulting Anupama and gets worried, thinking how he can be so bad with Anupama even though he loves her.

Bijee tries to explain to him, but Yashdeep is unable to comprehend. However, she then suggests that Yashdeep apologize to Anupama and again get back to being a team to save their restaurant. Bijee tells Yashdeep to call Anupama. Yashdeep then mentions that Anupama will be at Shah's house and expresses concern, saying Vanraj would insult Anupama.

Anupama enters Shah house:

Anupama informs Vanraj that she is here for Dimpy's marriage and wants to meet everyone. Vanraj continues mocking Anupama and asks her about her trophy. They get into a war of words while the family members witness their argument. Vanraj then welcomes Anupama home while Baa, Pakhi, and Toshu get upset.

Anupama meets everyone. When she goes to meet Baa, Baa walks away. Baa gets angry at Vanraj as he allows Anupama into their house. Vanraj explains to her how he has taken the decision after thinking a lot. As Ansh is about to go to Anupama, Vanraj calls and manipulates him against Anupama.

Anuj gets suspicious:

Anuj then gives some money to Spice and Chutney restaurant staff to help them as they are jobless. They hesitate to take it, but then he requests them to take it. While Anuj walks, Gulati's car passes by beside him rashly. Anupama gets furious and asks the driver to come out. He then gets into a fight with Gulati and is about to hit him. Rahul then comes out of Gulati's car, and Anuj is surprised to see him.

Rahul ends their fight. Gulati then mentions that because Anupama Spice and Chutney is closed, he offered Rahul a job in his restaurant. Gulati informs Anuj that he even offered Anupama a job, but she refused. He asks Anuj to convince Anupama and leaves. Anuj gets suspicious seeing Rahul with him.

Anupama slams Vanraj and Toshu:

Toshu calls Anupama 'shameless,' but then she slams him in front of everyone. Anupama calls Ansh near him and tries to feed chocolates to him. Ansh throws away the chocolate from her hand. She gets upset. The kids also ask him why he is throwing away the chocolate.

Ansh then says that Anupama's cooked food has cockroaches and is unhygienic. Anupama breaks down after Ansh says this. He says that he will never eat anything made by her hand.

Pakhi also asks Ishaani not to eat the chocolates. When Toshu tells Pari not to eat, Kinjal warns him to behave. Kinjal insists the kids eat the chocolates. Kavya, Dimpy, and Kinjal make the kids eat chocolates made by Anupama, and they even eat the chocolates. Seeing everyone eat, Ansh then asks Anupama to give him chocolates. Anupama happily feeds him.

Vanraj gets angry. Anupama sends the kids away. Anupama then warns Vanraj and Toshu to keep the kids away from their plans and asks them to tell her directly if they have any problems. Baa then shouts at Dimpy, Kavya, and Kinjal not to waste time and work as they have functions lined up. Baapuji assures her that Anupama will take care of everything.

Baa asks Anupama to stay away from the decisions. Anupama assures Baa that she won't interfere in their choices. Dimpy then gets a call from Titu. Anupama answers the phone. Titu tries telling the truth to Anupama. However, Kinjal and Kavya tell Titu to come to Shah's house and disconnect the call. The episode ends.

