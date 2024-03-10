Anupamaa Written Update, March 10: Anupama slams a female reporter as the latter humiliates Baa for eating food with her hand. She asks the reporter to respect Indian culture as they respect their culture. She explains how respect is not a one-way street. Everyone present there claps for Anupama's befitting reply. She then invites the female reporter to her stall and offers her food. Baa praises Anupama for taking a stand for her country.

Pari gets kidnapped:

Toshu assures the goon that he will return their money. He then calls Pari's school to ensure she is okay or not. The school informs Toshu that someone picked up Pari from school. Toshu then begs the goon to not harm Pari. Anuj is unable to find Toshu.

The goon then warns Toshu that if he doesn't return the money in half an hour he won't be able to see Pari again. Toshu worries about Pari. He then sees models entering the makeup room and notices their jewelry.

Shruti collapses:

Anuj admires Anupama from a distance and even she sees Anuj. Vanraj arrives and their attention gets distracted. Anuj then receives Aadhya's call. Aadhya panics as Shruti is unconscious. Aadhya shows Shruti's condition to Anuj on a video call and reveals that the cops gave Shruti her father's ring. She mentions that Shruti broke down after seeing the ring and then fell unconscious.

Advertisement

Anuj informs her that his friend is reaching out to them and asks Aadhya to calm down. Anuj assures Aadhya that he will take the first flight after the event and reach India.

Toshu robs expensive jewelry:

Toshu recalls how Kinjal and Anupama advised him to not do anything illegal. He then notices that the event people are keeping precious jewelry in the locker. He worries about Pari and remembers how he promised Anupama that he won't do anything wrong. He walks up to Anupama's stall and gets emotional as he apologizes to Anupama in his mind.

Anupama sees him and asks Toshu if everything is alright. She worries about Toshu. Toshu then lies saying that he is hungry and didn't eat at all so he came to her stall to eat. Anupama is relieved to hear this and feeds food to him with her hands. She praises Toshu for his hard work and he gets emotional for his wrongdoings. He leaves and apologizes to Anupama in his mind thinking that her bag won't get checked.

When he leaves, Vanraj sees Toshu is teary-eyed. As Vanraj approaches Toshu, an alarm rings. Yashdeep informs Baa that there is some security issue. Suddenly the cops arrive. Vanraj observes Toshu panicking. The cops instruct them to get back in the room with their bags as they are sealing the exits.

Everyone goes to the room and Anupama carries her bag with her. The cops then inform them that the most expensive diamond necklace is missing. Toshu thinks about how he had put the necklace in Anupama's bag.

Anupama worries as Toshu was responsible for the security of the jewelry. Vanraj and Baa defend Toshu saying that he was around and taking care of everything. The cops ask people to queue up and inform them that their bags will be checked.

Anuj arrives and apologizes to the jewelry owner for the mishap. He assures the jewelry owner that he will get his jewelry back. Anuj worries about the necklace. Baa mentions how Anuj will have to pay for the necklace if it is not found. Anupama assures Anuj that he is fine.

Vanraj and Anupama look for Toshu. Vanraj and Anupama worry about Toshu as he is missing and discuss that the blame for the necklace shouldn't come on Toshu. Toshu hides from Anupama and Vanraj. Anupama's turn arrives and the cops check her bag. They couldn't find the necklace and ask her to go. The cop again calls Anupama to recheck her bag.

Advertisement

The cops find the necklace in Anupama's bag. Everyone is shocked to see this. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly on fighting working mother's guilt; 'You try to overcompensate'