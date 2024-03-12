Anupamaa Written Update, March 12: Toshu explains to the goons that his mother has landed in trouble because his plan failed and requests more time from them. The goons threaten Toshu and ask him to return the money in 30 minutes. Toshu reveals he doesn't have the money. The goons threaten to kidnap Kinjal and Pari and beat Toshu.

Aadhya asks Anuj to come to India:

Anuj gets a call from Aadhya. Aadhya cries as she requests Anuj to come to India as Shruti is hospitalized and she is unable to deal with the situation. Aadhya breaks down as she tells Anuj that Shruti does not want to live and the doctors are treating her but her body is not responding to the treatment. Anuj encourages Aadhya to be strong and promises her to be there soon. Anuj worries thinking about Shruti and Anupama's condition.

Vanraj saves Toshu:

The goons threaten Toshu and they start fighting. Vanraj arrives and rescues Toshu from the goons. Vanraj then gives his gold chain and some money to the goons and tells them that he will return their money soon. The goons warn Toshu saying that they are sparing him because of Vanraj but next time they will come with their gun. Vanraj then asks Toshu about his connection to Anupama being in jail.

Yashdeep doubts Toshu:

Bijee calls Yashdeep to inquire about Anupama and gets worried for her. She curses the main culprit and asks Yashdeep to make sure the culprit is arrested. She cries as she expresses concern for Anupama and mentions how she must be shocked. When Bijee asks Yashdeep if he doubts anyone, he tells her that he thinks that he knows the culprit but doesn't have evidence against him. He thinks of Toshu. Yashdeep promises Bijee that he will save Anupama.

Anupama breaks down as she is behind the bars. She prays to god for his help proving that she is innocent.

Toshu confesses his crime to Vanraj:

Vanraj gets angry at Toshu as the latter confesses his crime. Toshu explains how he was forced to do this as the goons threatened him to kidnap Pari. He reveals what happened and mentions how he was worried and did this only to repay the amount and was not greedy at all.

Toshu explains how he had no intention to trap Anupama but he did on the pretext that Anupama's bag wouldn't get checked as Anuj was there. Vanraj loses his calm on Toshu and blames him for dragging the family in this situation. He reminds him how the laws of the country are strict. Vanraj tells Toshu that he should have asked him, Anuj, or Anupama, for the money and they would have returned it somehow.

Vanraj slams Toshu for misbehaving with Anupama and now putting her in trouble. Toshu tries to defend himself and says Pari's life was at stake and Anupama just got arrested. Vanraj fumes with anger as Toshu justifies his crime and mentions that Anupama must be suffering in jail because of him.

Vanraj recalls how Toshu was a smart kid and reminds him that he took a shortcut for success and this is why Kinjal and Pari are in danger and Anupama is in jail.

Vanraj continues lashing out at Toshu. Toshu begs to Vanraj to not tell anything about his crime to anyone. He emotionally blackmails Vanraj and promises him that he won't take a shortcut. He swears on Pari and tells him that he won't take any shortcuts.

Baa and Kinjal are shocked to see Toshu's condition. Vanraj lies to them saying that robbers attacked him. Kinjal gets suspicious seeing Toshu.

Anupama panics:

Anupama suffers inside the jail. She thinks that Anuj is there and he won't let happen anything to her. She prays for herself and thinks that the CCTV footage will prove that she is not guilty. Anupama panics inside the jail and yells for help. The cop arrives and informs her that she has not gotten the bail and she will be presented in court.

Anupama collapses as she begs to be released from jail. The cop arrives and informs her that she has got bail, and then she realises what she saw previously was a dream. Anupama then breaks down as soon as she sees Bijee and thanks them for the bail. She weeps as she reveals how she is feeling trapped and cries inconsolably as she thanks Bijee.

Bijee brings Anupama to her house and consoles her. Anupama cries explaining how she was scared for her life. Yashdeep arrives and she breaks down thanking him. Yashdeep and Bijee inform Anupama that they know she is innocent. Yashdeep promises to find the culprit and asks Anupama that she should not forgive the culprit. Anupama promises that she won't spare the culprit. The episode ends.

