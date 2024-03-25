Anupamaa Written Update, Mar 25: Anuj slams Aadya for her constant misbehavior towards Anupama

Anupamaa, March 25, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Anuj scolding Aadya and teaching her a lesson on humanity. He asks Aadya why she has problems with Anupama when she has already told her that had she saved her before Pari, the car would have fallen in the valley. Anuj tells her to make some sense and stop playing the victim card. He says that this is not the upbringing he gave to Aadya, her mother’s values, or Shruti’s teachings. Anuj warns Aadya to change her behavior, or else he will stop talking to her. Shruti also tries to explain to Aadya not to test Anuj’s patience anymore. Aadya begins crying.

Vanraj, Leela, and Hasmuk return home. Anupama tells Dimple and Kavya to take the kids inside. Leela asks if thieves attacked the home. Kinjal says not thieves, but goons came to threaten her. Anupama says she is trying to explain the situation to Vanraj, but he does not understand. She fears the kidnapping of kids, had they been at home. Hasmuk suggests that Toshu should surrender to the police because no one has that much money to pay the goons. Anupama makes them realize what a gunshot leads to. They all remember Samar’s death. Kinjal pleads with Vanraj to call Toshu. He regrets helping Toshu.

Toshu misses Kinjal and Pari. Anupama tries to convince Vanraj that although Toshu is dear to him and he doesn’t want to lose him after Samar, he should think about Kinjal and Pari too. Vanraj calls Toshu. Toshu spots goons and hides himself. He doesn’t pick up Vanraj’s call. He overhears goons saying that they will kill him if they find him next time.

Vanraj says he doesn’t know where Toshu is and asks Shahs to believe him. Vanraj and Anupama decide to play Holi amidst tense situations for the sake of the kids.

Anuj thinks about Anupama. Shruti comes and asks him if he is upset. He says that he is ashamed of his upbringing. Anuj regrets bringing Aadya to the US. Shruti supports Aadya, but Anuj refuses to approve of her behavior. Aadya realizes her mistake and apologizes to Anuj. She asks him not to question himself as a father. Anuj asks Aadya not to repeat her mistake. Shruti plans to celebrate Holi. Aadya says she won’t be able to join them.

Anupama serves tea to Vanraj. He thanks her and begins talking about his helplessness. He points out how Toshu always gets them in trouble with his mistakes and says that his family is in danger because of Toshu. Anupama remembers Samar. The episode ends here.

