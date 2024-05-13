Anupamaa Written Update, May 13: Anupama informs Anuj, Shruti, and Aadhya that Yashdeep paid the loan so they are reopening Spice and Chutney restaurant. She requests them to join her for the reopening. Anuj agrees to attend, but Aadhya refuses to go. Shruti tells Anuj that she will also go with him.

Yashdeep plans to propose Anupama:

Bijee and Yashdeep dance with joy as their restaurant is reopening. Bijee then gives a ring to Yashdeep and asks him to propose to Anupama. Yashdeep gets nervous thinking about how he will propose to Anupama but decides to do it anyway. He worries about losing a friend like Anupama.

Vanraj and Titu get into an argument:

Vanraj panics as Ansh coughs continuously. When Titu inquires about Ansh's health, Vanraj loses his calm and schools him for feeding Aamras to Ansh. Vanraj says that Ansh is allergic to Aamras. Titu reveals that he hasn't given aamras to Ansh as he knows Ansh can't eat it. Vanraj blames him for lying. Titu argues saying that he hasn't given Aamras to Ansh.

Ansh then reveals that Titu didn't feed him Aamras, he ate ice cream. Titu then tells Vanraj firmly that he knows what is good and bad for his son. Vanraj walks away in anger. Baa worries about Titu and Vanraj's clashing in the future. Dimpy also gets concerned.

Anuj learns about Yashdeep's feelings:

Anupama, Yashdeep, Bijee, Kinjal, Pari, Anuj, Shruti, and Spice and Chutney staff members gather for the restaurant's reopening. Anupama is elated to see the restaurant's reopening. When Bijee praises Anupama, Anupama mentions how everyone motivated her to participate in the competition.

Anupama interacts with the media and expresses her gratitude for everyone who supported her. At the reopening, Anuj finds a ring that fell from Yashdeep's pocket. Anuj recalls how Bijee advised Yashdeep to propose to Anupama. Anuj then asks Yashdeep whether he bought the ring of Anupama.

Yashdeep confesses that he bought the ring for Anupama and he is planning to propose to her. Anuj asks Yashdeep whether he loves Anupama. Yashdeep confesses that he loves Anupama and she will get to know about it today.

Yashdeep admits that he is not expecting love in return from Anupama but wants to support her and be her partner in her professional and personal growth. Anuj gets upset after listening to this. Everyone inaugurates the restaurant.

Bijee asks Yashdeep and Anupama to apply their handprint on the restaurant. Anuj remembers his memories with her.

Baapuji slams Vanraj:

As Titu is about to leave, Baa tells Dimpy and Titu that they shouldn't roam much before marriage as people might taunt them. Titu assures them that he will not do anything wrong and leaves. Baapuji gets happy thinking that everything good is happening.

Everyone praises Anupama and her decision to be a partner in the restaurant. Vanraj loses calm as he hears compliments about Anupama. Baapuji schools Vanraj for his anger and lashes out at him.

Anuj and Shruti congratulate Yashdeep and Anupama on the restaurant opening. Anupama offers them sweets. Kinjal and Pari congratulate Anupama. Toshu arrives and congratulates Anupama. Kinjal warns him to not create a scene. Toshu asks Anupama what job opening she has for him. Anupama offers him a job as a waiter.

Toshu argues saying that he has done an MBA. Anupama reminds him of his wrongdoings. Toshu refuses to accept the waiter job. Anupama states that all jobs are equal and everyone should get respect. Toshu continues flaunting his skills. Anupama and Toshu get into an argument. Anupama requests Toshu to start from somewhere to reach a top level. Toshu leaves in anger. The episode ends.

