Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Anupamaa Written Update, May 16: Anupama informs Anuj about Aadhya's periods. After Anuj worries about Aadhya, Anupama explains to him how every girl has to go through this, and with time they get used to the pain. Anuj thanked Anupama for being there for Aadhya as Aadhya would have not shared this with him. Anuj explains how a father can never replace a mother.

Anupama gets late to reach her restaurant:

Anuj tells Anupama that he has to take Shruti to the hospital and asks if she can wait for Aadhya. Anupama assures Anuj that she will stay with Aadhya until he returns. After some time, Anupama waits for Anuj and Shruti's return from the hospital. She prays for the success of her restaurant.

Aadhya suddenly arrives and is about to collapse because of her period pain. Anupama comforts her and takes her to her room. She asks Aadhya to rest.

While Anupama is waiting for Shruti and Anuj, she gets a call from Yashdeep who informs her that there is too much crowd in the restaurant. Yashdeep asks Anupama when she will reach the restaurant. Anupama informs him that she is taking care of Aadhya as Anuj is not home. She assures Yashdeep that she will reach the restaurant as soon as possible.

Yashdeep strictly tells Anupama to come soon to the restaurant as many customers are waiting to eat food cooked by her. After the call disconnects, Vikram informs Yashdeep that they are unable to manage the crowd and asks for Anupama.

Dimpy collapses after seeing her molester:

Titu and Dimpy are on their way back home after watching a movie. While Titu is about to start his bike, a boy roughly opens his car door due to which Titu falls. Titu starts arguing with the boy. Meanwhile, another boy steps out of the car. Dimpy sees his face and is shocked to see her rapist. She gets frozen recalling how he and a few others molested her.

The goons start beating Titu as Dimpy's molester asks them to beat him. Titu asks Dimpy to go but Dimpy is shocked and unable to move. The molester approaches towards Dimpy and as he is about to touch Dimpy, Adhik arrives. Adhik and Titu then beat all the goons and they run away. Dimpy collapses. Titu and Adhik panic. Titu asks Adhik why Dimpy was frozen after seeing that goon.

Dimpy gains consciousness and is terrified. Adhik comforts her and asks her what happened. She shares with Adhik that Titu knows everything about Samar but nothing about her past.

Anupama apologizes to Yashdeep:

Anupama arrives at the restaurant and greets all customers. Yashdeep is furious at Anupama as she is late.

Anupama apologizes to Yashdeep. Yashdeep explains to her how it is important to focus on work because she has invested too much money. Anupama apologizes to Yashdeep and is about to rush to work. Suddenly, Kinjal and Toshu arrive.

Toshu accepts the job of waiter. Anupama gets happy. Toshu starts working. Meanwhile, Anuj calls Anupama and panics while he tells her that Aadhya is in too much pain. Anupama tells Anuj to give medicine to Aadhya.

Toshu gets upset seeing himself in a waiter's uniform. Anupama sees him upset and recalls how he was topper. She then encourages Toshu to begin his new life.

Dimpy decides to tell truth to Titu:

Dimpy argues saying that she wants to tell everything to Titu about the horrific incident. Adhik asks her not to tell Titu anything as it might affect his marriage decision. Dimpy tells Adhik that Titu needs to know this as they are getting married.

She shares that Titu never hides anything about his life and even she shouldn't hide. Meanwhile, Titu gets a call and gets to know that someone he knows is released from jail. Titu is shocked to hear this.

Baa gets angry as Dimpy and Titu have gone out without her permission. She expresses her anger while talking to Baapuji. Baapuji tries to calm her down.

Toshu's behavior angers Rahul:

Toshu struggles to learn the job of a waiter. Rahul, who is also a waiter at Spice and Chutney, confides in Vikram saying that it's unfair that Toshu who doesn't know how to work is receiving a salary which is equal to his salary. Rahul argues saying that there's nepotism happening in the restaurant. Meanwhile, Vikram takes Anupama's side saying that she will never do any partiality.

Rahul calls Toshu to take an order. Toshu walks away after he receives a call. Rahul gets angry at his behavior. Anupama discovers that Toshu is doing time pass. She explains to him how it is important to focus. Yashdeep arrives and sees everything. Anupama tells Yashdeep that Toshu will learn everything with time. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

