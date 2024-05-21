Anupamaa Written Update, May 21: Anupama dances with joy. Yashdeep informs Bijee that he has purchased land in New Jersey and is opening a new branch of Spice and Chutney. He expresses his happiness while sharing this news with Bijee. Bijee asks Yashdeep why he didn't inform her before buying the land.

Bijee shares her worry with Yashdeep saying that time changes quickly and one should learn to hold the success before it slips. Yashdeep assures Bijee that nothing will go wrong. He credits Anupama for saving their restaurant and tells Bijee that he will give Anupama the good news after the food critic visits their restaurant.

Yashdeep and Bijee praise Anupama. Yashdeep tells Bijee that he is sure that the food critic will give them a star after eating Anupama's food. He tells Bijee that he has confidence in Anupama and that is the reason he took a loan for the new branch of his restaurant.

Anupama happily arrives at the restaurant. He tells the restaurant staff that they should start the preparations to impress the food critic. She tells them that they have to give their best. Toshu gets furious seeing Anupama's happiness. Anupama and the staff pray to god for their restaurant's success.

Kavya and Maahi talk:

Maahi gives a small makeup kit to Kavya and wishes luck to her for her makeup course. Kavya gets emotional seeing her daughter's love and assures her that she will give her time even if she is busy with work. Maahi tells Kavya that she will do all her work by herself and take Dimpy's help if needed. Kavya is happy to see Maahi's understanding.

Vanraj learns truth about Titu:

Vanraj sees someone trying to barge into his house. When Vanraj confronts that boy, he tells Vanraj that he knows Titu's secrets. The boy informs Vanraj that he and Titu are childhood friends. He says that Titu forgot him after he achieved success and became rich. The boy informs Vanraj that he saw him following Titu and knows that he wants to know Titu's secrets.

He tells Vanraj that he will disclose all secrets of Titu but needs money in return. Vanraj agrees to pay him as he wants to know everything about Titu. The boy shares information with Vanraj and handovers a document to him. Vanraj gets happy as he has discovered Titu's secrets.

Anupama is excited:

Anupama gets tired but motivates herself to work. While talking to Yashdeep, Anupama expresses how she is so happy as she is busy and tired because of the work that she loves. Anupama then goes to clean the kitchen but Yashdeep tells her that she can do it later and she should rest.

However, Anupama refuses to rest saying that she can't tolerate if the kitchen is dirty. She explains that the kitchen is the life of the restaurant and there shouldn't be a small stain anywhere. Meanwhile, Toshu smirks after hearing this. Yashdeep prays for their restaurant. Anupama motivates Spice and Chutney staff members to do their best in front of the food critic.

Bijee arrives to wish everyone luck for their big day. Bijee asks Anupama to rest but she refuses saying that she has too much work as it is Aadhya's birthday. The restaurant staff members leave. Before leaving Toshu tells Anupama that even he will give his best tomorrow.

Aadhya doesn't want Anupama to attend her birthday:

Aadhya gets excited for her birthday. Shruti advices Anuj that he should ask Anupama to stay away from Aadhya on her birthday otherwise Aadhya might get upset. Anuj tells Shruti that it will be difficult for him to tell Anupama to be away from Aadhya.

Aadhya expresses her wish to not see Anupama on her birthday. She tells Anuj that it is her birthday wish. Anuj gets worried and recalls how Anupama is prepping for Aadhya's birthday.

After Anuj leaves to answer a call, Shruti assures Aadhya that Anupama won't be there on her birthday as a food critic is going to come to her restaurant. Aadhya mentions that if Anupama attends her birthday party then she will not spare her.

Kavya gets suspicious:

Vanraj locks the cupboard after hiding the document that he has against Titu. Kavya asks him to open the cupboard as she wants to search for her documents. While searching, documents against Titu accidentally fall. Vanraj then picks it up anxiously and tells Kavya not to mess up his documents. Kavya sees some photos and gets suspicious thinking what Vanraj is hiding.

Yashdeep insists to Anupama that he will drop her home. She agrees and shares with Yashdeep how she also wants to prepare for Aadhya's birthday. As Anupama and Yashdeep are about to leave, Gulati arrives and asks Anupama why she isn't accepting his offer. Anupama says that Spice and Chutney is her restaurant and she is not willing to leave it. The episode ends.

