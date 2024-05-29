Anupamaa Written Update, May 29: Vanraj fumes with anger after Anupama slaps Toshu. He asks Anupama to not blame Toshu for her downfall. Anupama bursts out in tears after seeing Baapuji on video call. Yashdeep asks Bijee to move with him to Kenya. Bijee refuses saying that they should face the problem and not run away from it.

Anupama lashes out at Toshu:

Toshu claims that he is not responsible for the wrongdoing. Anupama continues blaming him. Baa, Vanraj, and Pakhi get angry at Anupama and defend Toshu saying that he has not done anything. Meanwhile, Kavya defends Anupama. Anupama reminds the Shah family that she has cooked for them for 25 years and not even a single hair was ever found in her cooked food.

Baapuji questions Toshu and asks him to confess to his crime. Toshu continues claiming that he has not done anything wrong. Kinjal reminds Toshu that he confessed to his crime while talking to her. Toshu reveals that he was irritated so he said that he had put cockroaches in Anupama's cooked food but that's not the truth. Anupama again slaps Toshu and asks him to confess.

Toshu gets irritated and confesses that he had put cockroaches in Anupama's dish. He tells Anupama that she wants to hear his confession and so he is giving that. He challenges Anupama to prove him guilty and bring evidence against him. The Shah family and everyone is shocked. Toshu tells Anupama that she should show the evidence before blaming him and warns her that he will file a case against her.

Anupama is shocked and breaks all ties with Toshu. She tells Toshu that he has no right to call her his mother. She tells Toshu that she doesn't wish to see his face and he shouldn't attend her last rites if she is dead. Everyone is shocked to hear Anupama's statement. Anupama asks Baapuji not to worry for her and leaves. Anuj is standing outside Kinjal's house. Anupama sees him and asks him to drop her at Yashdeep's house.

Aadhya and Pari face problem in school:

In school when Aadhya offers her tiffin to her friends, her friends refuse to eat from her tiffin saying that she must not be hygienic just like Anupama. Aadhya is hurt to hear this and cries. As Aadhya is about to leave, she sees Pari. Pari's friend's mother arrives and tells her daughter to not eat food from Pari's tiffin as it is not hygienic.

Aadhya witnesses the conversation. Kinjal arrives and calls out Pari's friend's mother for manipulating children. Pari's friend's mother tells Kinjal that she will talk to the principal and ask the principal to remove Pari from school because she is Anupama's granddaughter and can be a bad influence.

Yashdeep expresses anger on Anupama:

Yashdeep expresses his anger while feeding food to Bijee. Bijee claims that Anupama has not done anything wrong and it must be Toshu or someone else who must have done it. Yashdeep reveals that Anupama was talking on the phone when the food critic was present in the restaurant. Yashdeep blames Anupama for mixing professional and personal life.

Anupama promises to find the culprit:

Yashdeep regrets doing a partnership with Anupama and mentions that she is incapable of doing business. Anupama overhears this and tells Yashdeep that it is true. Anupama then ends her partnership with Yashdeep and apologizes to him. She tells him that she is not worth it. Anupama promises Yashdeep to find the culprit and reopen the restaurant. Anupama pledges to reopen the restaurant by hook or by crook

Dimpy wants Anupama to attend her wedding:

Ishaani and Ansh get excited thinking that Anupama will come for Dimpy and Titu's wedding. Dimpy wishes Anupama to attend her wedding and mentions that she will feel better. Baapuji says that he will ask Anupama to attend the wedding. Vanraj, Baa, and Pakhi are against Baapuji's decision to call Anupama for the wedding. Dimpy then says that she won't get married if Anupama doesn't attend the wedding. Vanraj then thinks that anyway Dimpy will not get married.

While Anupama is outside Spice and Chutney restaurant, Baapuji video calls Anupama. He breaks down seeing Anupama's condition. Anupama consoles him and shows him the restaurant's condition. Dimpy and Kavya then join Baapuji on a video call. Dimpy tells Anupama that she has to attend her wedding otherwise she won't get married.

Anupama decides to leave Anuj's house:

Shruti gets up from the wheelchair and Anuj is happy to see her recovering fast. Shruti sees Anupama from a distance and hugs Anuj to make Anupama jealous. Anuj rushes towards Anupama as soon as he sees her. Aadhya arrives crying and asks Anupama to leave their house. Aadhya cries while telling Anuj how she and Pari were bullied at school.

Anupama is shocked to hear this. Aadhya breaks down and tells Anupama to leave their house. She requests her to leave them otherwise even they will get destroyed.

Anupama then tells Aadhya that she is not wrong and asks her why she didn't raise her voice when her friends bullied her. Anupama guides Aadhya to speak for herself and stand against the taunts. Anupama explains to her how it is important to fight against the taunt.

She then tells Aadhya that she won't stay in their house and create problems for them. Anupama informs Aadhya and Anuj that she will leave after packing her bags. The episode ends.

