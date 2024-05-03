Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Anupamaa Written Update, May 3: Aadhya is stuck inside a box but warns Anupama to not help. She struggles to get out of the box and Anupama observes her from a distance and pretends to ignore her. Aadhya eventually asks for Anupama's help. After Anupama helps Aadhya, Aadhya shoves Anupama's hand and scolds her for not picking up the boxes due to which she falls. Aadhya walks away.

Ansh is upset to see Titu:

Titu arrives at Shah's house and Maahi and Ishaani run to meet him. Vanraj smirks as Ansh doesn't go to meet Titu. Titu calls Ansh but he doesn't go. Titu and everyone are shocked as Ansh avoids him. As Titu gets close to Ansh, he runs away. He then asks Titu to go away and tells him that he doesn't want to meet him.

Titu gets upset. Vanraj tells Titu that he can't expect the kids to be happy all the time when he comes. When Titu tells Vanraj that he will talk to Ansh, Vanraj tells him that he will talk to Ansh as he is his grandfather and knows him better. Everyone including Titu are upset seeing Ansh's behavior whereas Vanraj is happy.

Anupama takes care of Aadhya:

Anupama arrives in Aadhya's room and sees the latter sleeping. Anupama then learns that Aadhya has a fever. The doctor informs Shruti that she is recovering fast. Shruti tells Anuj that she is happy that she is recovering quickly because she wants to get married to him as soon as possible. Anuj calls Anupama and she informs him about Aadhya's condition.

Anupama takes care of Aadhya. Aadhya calls Anupama 'mummy' as she is fast asleep and holds Anupama's hand. Anupama gets happy as stays beside Aadhya. Anupama delays her practice for the cooking competition as she is busy taking care of Aadhya. Anupama gets emotional as she is lying beside Aadhya. Anuj and Shruti arrive. Shruti gets upset seeing Aadhya sleeping beside Anupama and calling her 'mummy'

Dimpy informs Titu how Vanraj is manipulating Ansh. Titu is shocked and promises Dimpy that he win Vanraj and Ansh's hearts with his love. Titu then tells Dimpy that he has a surprise for her.

Anuj slams Shruti for getting insecure:

Anuj helps Shruti to lie down on the bed and tries to rush to Aadhya. Anuj tells Shruti that Aadhya is not well and he wants to be there with her. Shruti reminds him that Anupama is there for Aadhya instead of her. Anuj explains to Shruti that Anupama is there and so they realize that Aadhya has a fever and tells Shruti that they should be thankful to Aadhya.

Shruti expresses her concern saying that because of her injury, she is unable to take of Aadhya. She expresses her fear of losing Aadhya. She tells Anuj that if Anupama stays with Aadhya then Aadhya's hatred for Anupama will vanish and she will eventually forgive Anupama.

Shruti tells Anuj that then he will get married to Anupama and they will be a happy family. Shruti warns Anuj that she will kill herself if he gets back with Anupama. Anuj loses his calm and slams Shruti for saying this. He gets angry as he explains how only Anupama can help them now because Aadhya is unwell and Shruti is injured.

Anuj slams Shruti for getting insecure. Anuj then tells Shruti that Anupama has been a mother to four kids and knows how to take care of children. Shruti bursts out in tears as she explains to Anuj that even she can be a good mother.

Anuj then asks Shruti to behave and focus on getting better. Shruti suggests to Anuj that they should get married and then she will take care of herself. Shruti cries as she requests Anuj to get married to her.

Kinjal lashes out at Toshu:

Kinjal and Pari sort gifts for Dimpy and Titu's wedding. Toshu arrives and questions Kinjal about the money. Pari leaves the room as she realizes Kinjal and Toshu are going to fight. Kinjal gets upset seeing Pari and slams Toshu. Toshu demands money from Kinjal and she tells him that she earns money and has bought gifts for the family as they are going to India after five years. Kinjal tells Toshu how she doesn't expect any money from him and even he should not.

Anuj captures Anupama and Aadhya as they hug each other while sleeping. Anuj shows it to Anupama. Anupama breaks down after seeing the picture. Anuj then asks Anupama to practice for her cooking competition. Anupama leaves and is happy to see the picture.

Kavya lashes out at Vanraj for manipulating Ansh and trying to make Dimpy and Titu's marriage. She explains to him to accept Titu as Ansh's father. Vanraj doesn't say anything but walks away.

Anupama gets happy as she cooks a dish in time. Anuj arrives. She then receives Yashdeep's call and he asks her to come outside her house as he has some surprise for her. Anuj listens to their conversation. Anuj then asks Anupama to call Yashdeep inside but Anupama tells him that Yashdeep is not willing to come inside and she leaves. Anuj is surprised. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

