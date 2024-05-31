Anupamaa Written Update, May 31: Anuj insists Anupama on dropping her at the airport. She agrees, and they leave. Baa and Baapuji have a cute fight as Baa scolds Baapuji for roaming with Bijee in the USA. Dimpy and Titu witness this and get happy seeing their relationship. Titu assures Dimpy that they will get married only if Anupama comes. Otherwise, they will postpone their wedding. Dimpy gets happy hearing this.

Vanraj asks questions to Titu:

Baa asks Titu whether any guest from his side will attend the wedding. Titu denied saying that no one from his family would attend the wedding as his parents were not close to anyone. Vanraj arrives and questions Titu about how his father passed away.

Titu gets frozen remembering childhood trauma and lies to Vanraj, saying that his father died because of a heart attack. Vanraj asks Titu how his mother passed away. Titu is speechless. Baapuji asks Vanraj not to ask Titu these questions.

Anupama meets her friends:

Anuj brings Anupama to meet the Spice and Chutney staff. Anupama apologizes to Vikram and everyone as they are jobless because of her. The staff assured her that it was not her fault. Anupama informs them that she is going to India and promises them that she will return. She pledges to find the culprit and reopen the restaurant. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Anupama asks Vikram where Rahul is, and Vikram informs her that Rahul disappeared the day the incident took place. Vikram guesses that Rahul must have found a job. Anupama belives the same. Before leaving, Anupama remembers the good time she spent at the restaurant and gets emotional. Anupama breaks down. She then sees Alex.

Alex expresses his concern for the restaurant and assures Anupama that it will reopen. She informs him that she is going to India but will return soon. Alex insists Anupama dance with him before leaving. Anupama dances with Alex, and Anuj gets happy seeing her. Everyone gets emotional as Anupama leaves.

Kinjal-Toshu reach India:

Baa and the Shah family eagerly wait for Toshu and Kinjal's arrival. Kinjal, Toshu, and Pari arrive, and everyone gets extremely happy seeing them in India. Dimpy is still upset as Anupama hasn't come. Toshu asks Dimpy the reason for being upset. Dimpy mentions that she is waiting for Anupama.

Toshu gets annoyed thinking that Dimpy is not happy to see them but only wants to meet Anupama. He then speaks badly about Anupama. Kavya gets upset and starts arguing with Toshu. Baapuji intervenes and asks them not to fight. Vanraj smirks while saying that he wants Anupama to come for the wedding. Titu doubts Vanraj's intentions.

Anupama departs from America:

Anupama and Anuj reach airport. Anupama shares her feelings with Anuj, saying she never wanted to come to America, and when she came, she wanted to fulfill her wish, but that never happened. She mentions how people will only give her hate. Anuj shows his belief in her and tells her to go back and reopen her restaurant. Anupama then leaves.

While talking to Vanraj, Toshu admits that he has not done anything wrong. He tells Vanraj that Anupama is the culprit. Vanraj says that Anupama will pay the prize for her sins. Toshu tells Vanraj that he couldn't make a career in the USA and the UK and now wants to settle permanently in India.

Toshu wants to shift to India permanently:

Vanraj says he will be the happiest if Toshu shifts to India permanently. Vanraj advised Toshu that before deciding to move to India, he should discuss it with Kinjal and ask her about her decision. Toshu agrees. He then sees the call details on Vanraj's laptop and inquires about them. Vanraj tells Toshu that he will tell him everything when the right time comes.

Advertisement

Titu wants to confess:

Kavya, Kinjal, and Dimpy get happy as they spend time together after years. Dimpy expresses her feelings about seeing Anupama. Kinjal and Kavya praise Anupama for facing problems bravely. Kavya and Kinjal tease Dimpy as Titu calls. Titu gets worried as Dimpy is not answering his call, and he wants to confess something. Titu gets worried seeing a call from an unknown number.

Baa arrives and teases Dimpy. Kavya, Kinjal, and Dimpy force Baa to sleep with them in their room. Titu gets hit by a car. Vanraj thinks that now his plan will be executed. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, May 30: Dimpy wants Anupama to attend her wedding; Vanraj has plans against Titu