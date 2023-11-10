Anupamaa Written Update, November 10, 2023: Anupama berates Pakhi for wasting money on unnecessary things

Anupamaa E1100, November 10, 2023: Anupama reaches Choti Anu's school and apologises to her teacher for being late for the competition. Choti Anu is happy to see her mother. Ankush tells Anuj to call Malti Devi 'mother.' Anuj mentions how he will take time to accept Malti Devi as his mother. Ankush and Anuj then feel happy as they discuss how Malti Devi and Anupama have an easygoing bond and are not typical daughter-in-law and mother-in-law.

Anupama and Choti Anu complete the task in the competition while Malti Devi feels jealous. Baa asks Baapuji to purchase gold for Kavya on Diwali but he mentions how they are currently in not a state to purchase expensive things. Baa tells Baapuji that the festival doesn't feel like one as there is no one to celebrate. She mentions how after Samar's death there is no happiness left in their family.

Baapuji insists Baa not to worry about life and tells her to come with him for a tea date. Choti Anu jumps in happiness as she won the competition. Anupama tells her to inform Anuj. Anupama then confronts Malti Devi about the reason behind her behavior. Malti Devi acts innocent and mentions how she forgot to inform them about Choti Anu's annual function.

Anupama explains to Malti Devi that she should have been informed about Choti Anu. Malti Devi thinks about how Anupama worries about her relationship with her daughter but doesn't care about her relationship with her son. Anupama tells Malti Devi to not take her place in Choti Anu's life. Barkha hears their conversation.

Malti Devi gets furious and tells Anupama that she forgot to inform her about Choti Anu's function and it is not a big deal. However, Anupama again insists Malti Devi not to come between her and her children. Malti Devi lashes out at Anupama for playing the victim card. In their brawl, Malti Devi reveals to Anupama that Pakhi has been misusing Anuj's credit card and wasting money.

Malti Devi slams Anupama for not paying attention to Pakhi's wrong behavior and tells her not to call herself a mother just for the sake of it. Pakhi talks to her friend and tells her how she has Anuj's unlimited credit card and mentions that she has bought many things with it. Anupama fumes with anger after seeing the parcels and listening to Pakhi's conversation.

Barkha warns Malti Devi to not underestimate Anupama as she will inform Anuj about her behavior. Anupama loses her calm at Pakhi and lashes out at her for purchasing unnecessary products. Anupama slams Pakhi for ordering unwanted things and condemns her for buying many clothes and not wearing the ones that she has.

Anupama berates Pakhi and tells her to earn her own money and then waste it on unwanted things. Pakhi questions Anupama asking why is she getting bothered with her money as it is Anuj's credit card. The episode ends.

This episode was watched on Hotstar.

