Anupamaa Written Update, November 14, 2023: Malti Devi gets furious seeing Anuj's trust for Anupama

Anupamaa E1104, November 14, 2023: Anupama and Choti Anu pack gifts for orphanage children. Anuj arrives and praises them for their efforts. Anupama and Anuj teach Choti Anu how to be kind to underprivileged people and spread joy and happiness as they are blessed with everything. Malti Devi sees them from a distance and gets angry thinking how Aupama is spoiling Choti Anu by teaching her charity at a young age.

Anuj notices that Choti Anu is weak in mathematics as she fails to calculate the number of gifts. Anuj remembers Malti Devi's suggestion of hiring a tutor for Choti Anu. Anupama then tells Anuj that it is difficult for children to understand studies at this age and they will learn with time. However, Malti Devi interrupts and tells Anupama that hiring a tutor will be good. Anupama refuses and mentions that she will make more time for Choti Anu's studies.

Malti Devi suggests how with values it is important for Choti Anu to learn studies as well, and Anupama is unable to give time to Choti Anu. Anuj thinks about hiring a tutor. Anupama and Anuj remove rangoli and pray for their relationship. Kavya, Kinjal, and Toshu wish Baa and Baapuji on Choti Diwali. Vanraj takes Baa and Baapuji's blessings and wishes them on Choti Diwali.

Baapuji plays music to celebrate the festival with them. The neighbors taunt the Shah family for dancing with joy after Samar's death. Baa and Baapuji get furious at their neighbors. The neighbors taunt them for celebrating Navratri as well. Vanraj lashes out at the neighbors and tells them he doesn't need to prove to them how much he loves Samar. He tells them that the family is celebrating Samar and Kinjal-Toshu who will be moving to the UK.

Samar slams the neighbors and tells them that Samar loves dancing and hence he will sing and dance and remember Samar. He tells how they are celebrating the festival for the family. The Shah family gets emotional seeing Vanraj's confidence and applauds him. The neighbours leave. Malti Devi discloses to the family how Anupama was delivering packages to people like a delivery person. She mentions how it doesn't look nice for Anuj Kapadia's wife to go door to door to deliver packages.

Anupama explained how Baa and Baapuji had prepared the packages to deliver them to everyone's house and she was helping them. Anuj gets angry at Anupama and mentions how Baa and Baapuji should have asked if they needed anything and they shouldn't work so hard at this age. Malti Devi gets upset thinking how her plan failed to instigate Anuj against Anupama.

Malti Devi adds how Anupama should have asked Anuj for money as he always takes care of Baa and Baapuji's needs. Anuj gets upset with Anupama and explains to her that she shouldn't let Baa and Baapuji work so hard at this age. Anupama explains to Anuj how Baa and Baapuji wanted to be self-independent and work instead of asking for money from others. Anuj agrees with Anupama.

Anupama suggests to Anuj that in their old age home, they will allow the senior citizens to work and be self-independent. Anuj likes Anupama's idea. Anupama tells Malti Devi that Baa wanted to return her bangles to her but she and Anuj insisted her to keep them. Romil praises Baa and Baapuji's efforts of working so hard at this age. Adhik looks at Pakhi as she is not ready to work and earn her own money.

Romil taunts Malti Devi and says that all senior citizens should work and not be someone's responsibility. The Kapadia family and the Shah family do Diwali pooja. Anupama and Anuj seek Malti Devi's blessings. Kinjal and Toshu seek Vanraj's blessings.

Anuj surprises Anupama with the property's papers of their old age home. Anuj and Anupama sign their papers. Anuj mentions how the old age home is in Anupama's name. Malti Devi gets angry as Anuj signs papers without reading because Anupama read them. Barkha instigates Malti Devi against Anupma.

The Shah family discusses how Anupama and Anuj are doing everything for their family. Malti Devi tells Barkha that she won't let the Shah family use Anuj's money. The episode ends.

This episode was watched on Hotstar.

