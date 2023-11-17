Anupamaa Written Update, November 17, 2023: Choti Anu misunderstands Anupama after she saves Dimpy and not her

Anupamaa E1105, November 17, 2023: Everyone in the Kapadia house celebrates Diwali and burst crackers. Anupama calls Dimpy to her and as she walks towards Anupama, Dimpy and Choti Anu fall at the same time. While Anupama stops Dimpy from falling, Choti Anu is saved by Malti Devi before she falls on diya. Malti Devi loses her calm at Anupama and slams her for only worrying about Dimpy and no one else. Pakhi also taunts Anupama and mentions how she only worries about Dimpy.

Anupama explains how everything happened in a moment and how Dimpy and her child would have been hurt if she hadn't saved her. Ankush interferes and asks them to stop discussing. Malti Devi continues insulting Anupama for not worrying about Choti Anu. Anuj interferes and mentions how Dimpy and Choti Anu both are fine so there shouldn't be more discussion about it. Malti Devi refuses to shut the matter.

Anupama goes to hug Choti Anu but Choti Anu runs away from her and hugs Anuj. Seeing Choti Anu's behavior, Anupama gets upset. Kinjal gets emotional when she asks Toshu whether they should cancel their plan to move to the UK. Anuj tries to convince Choti Anu however Choti Anu refuses to go to Anupama. Everyone then decides to have ice cream to distract Choti Anu from the incident.

Pakhi blames Dimpy for spoiling the festival. Barkha praises Malti Devi for her plan of instigating Anuj and Choti Anu against Anupama. Toshu convinces Kinjal not to cancel her plan to move to the UK. Toshu explains to Kinjal how they can take care of the family and their expenses even while staying away from them. Baa arrives and ties an auspicious band on the bags to save them bags from getting robbed.

Baa and Kinjal burst into tears after Baa exits the room. Toshu again explains to Kinjal how Anupama sacrificed her dreams for the family and could not achieve her goals. Toshu tells Kinjal that moving to the UK is the only option to grow in life. The next day, Anupama gets emotional thinking about Choti Anu being upset with her. Anuj consoles her but Anupama breaks down thinking about Choti Anu having a misunderstanding against her.

Anuj explains to Anupama how she has to make a little extra effort to convince Choti Anu that everything will be fine. Vanraj tells Kavya that he has thought something about his future that will make the entire family happy. Kavya supports Vanraj and tells him that she is there with him. Baa and Baapuji prepare to click the family photo with everyone.

Anupama goes to Choti Anu and tries to convince her to talk to her. Anupama sings a song for Choti Anu. Anupama begs for an apology from Choti Anu. Choti Anu forgives Anupama and tells her that she loves her. Choti Anu reveals to Anupama that Malti Devi told her that she loves Dimpy and Pakhi more than her. Anupama was shocked to hear this.

Anupama then reminds Choti Anu that she didn't go to America because of her as she loves her. Anupama explains the incident to Choti Anu and tells her that Dimpy was close to her and thus she was able to save Dimpy and not her. Anupama explains to Choti Anu that she is her favorite child and she loves her the most.

Choti Anu mentions how Maya left her and she now has only one mother, Anupama. Choti Anu tells Anupama to not leave her. Anupama gets emotional and promises Choti Anu that she will never leave her. The episode ends.

