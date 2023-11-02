Anupamaa Written Update, November 2, 2023: Vanraj's mental state at Kavya's baby shower shocks everyone

Trigger Warning: This article contains reference to mental illness

Anupamaa E1092, November 2, 2023: Kavya gets happy seeing her baby shower preparations. Kavya thanks Anupama and reminisces how their bond has unexpectedly evolved over the years. Anupama informs Kavya that Vanraj will be a part of her baby shower. Kavya feels happy learning about this and hopes for a better future with her baby and Vanraj.

Adhik stops Dimpy from helping in the preparations. Pakhi lashes out at Dimpy for not resting and tells her how Anupama will blame them if something happens to her. Dimpy gets furious listening to Pakhi's words and tells her that she is wise enough to take care of herself. Pakhi takes her words wrong and claims that Dimpy is taunting her for her infertility. Dimpy fumes with anger and tells Pakhi to not play the victim card. Pakhi taunts back to Dimpy for playing the widow victim card and staying with them.

Anupama interrupts and lashes out at Dimpy and Pakhi for creating a scene. She warns them to behave like adults and not spoil Kavya's baby shower. Anupama tells them that she will not tolerate if something wrong happens in Kavya's baby shower. Anuj and Anupama have a heartfelt chat on video call and Anupama tells Anuj to come to the Shah house.

Anupama sees Baa upset and asks her the reason for being sad. Baa shares with Anupama how she has no gold left to gift Kavya at her baby shower. She explains how the gold that they saved is getting used to treat Vanraj. Baa tells Anupama that she has the last pair of gold bangles and she wants to give them to Kavya. Anupama consoles Baa and explains to her that whatever she gives to Kavya is precious.

Anupama then forces Baa to wear her bangles. Baa refuses to wear as she worries about Anuj however, Anupama insists on her and she wears Anupama's bangles. Malti Devi informs Anuj that Anupama did not discuss the gift that they were supposed to give Kavya. Anuj tells Malti Devi that he told Anupama to not discuss the gift with her. Malti Devi gets angry thinking how Anupama must have spent a huge amount on Kavya's gift and is wasting Anuj's money.

Romil arrives and thinks that Anupama has seen him watching adult content on his laptop and despite that everything is normal. Anuj tells Romil that they will go for a boys' night out after Kavya's baby shower. Baa and everyone feel happy as they see Kinjal and Toshu present at Kavya's baby shower.

Anuj and the Kapadia family arrive at Kavya's baby shower and Malti Devi notices Baa wearing Anupama's bangles. Anupama and Anuj steal a moment from everyone and Anuj flirts with Anupama. Anupama and Kavya click pictures together. Kavya worries about Vanraj and she asks Anupama if Vanraj will be happy or not. Baapuji brings Vanraj and he meets everyone.

Baa tells Vanraj that it is his baby shower as well. Vanraj is shocked listening to this and gets happy thinking that his child is arriving. Vanraj claps with joy thinking about his child's arrival. Everyone claps along with Vanraj but suddenly everyone stops when Vanraj expresses how happy he is as Samar is coming back.

Everyone is shocked to see Vanraj's mental state. Kavya then comes ahead and tells Vanraj that he is right as Samar is coming. Vanraj dances with joy thinking that Samar is coming and everyone gets sad seeing him but joins him in his happiness. Kavya tells Anupama how Samar is coming back through her baby. Anupama gets emotional listening to Kavya's statement and thanks her for having this thought.

Baa praises Kavya for being so wise. Kavya expresses her wish to see Vanraj happy always and Anupama also agrees with her saying that everything will be fine now. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

