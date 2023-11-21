Anupamaa Written Update, November 21, 2023: Anuj decides to solve Anupama's biggest problem; here's how

Anupamaa E1111, November 21, 2023: Anupama gets emotional and hugs Anuj as soon as he arrives home. Tapesh arrives at the Shah house and meets Baapuji. They both have a fun conversation as Tapesh massages Baapuji's leg and heals his cramp. Dimpy arrives and asks Tapesh the reason for coming to Shah's house. Tapesh informs Dimpy that he came to collect the dance academy's keys.

Dimpy informs Tapesh that the dance academy will be closed. Tapesh asks the reason for keeping the dance academy shut. Baapuji insists that Dimpy go to her dance academy. However, Dimpy refuses and states that Baa is sick because of her, and she doesn't want to make Baa more sick. Tapesh tells Dimpy that they can't keep the dance academy shut as there are two events but Dimpy refuses to listen to him.

Anupama talks to Baa on the phone. Anuj arrives and tells Anupama that he will go to the Shah house to check on Baa and Baapuji. Anupama and Anuj recall Baa and Baapuji's condition and mention how it is difficult to live without partners. Anupama gives tiffin and dry fruit powder to Anuj and tells him to give it to Baa and Baapuji.

Barkha and Malti Devi overhear their conversation. Barkha instigates Malti Devi and tells her how costly dry fruits are been sent to the shah house. Barkha tells Malti Devi that Anupama is managing all expenses of the Shah house by using Anuj's money.

Baapuji and Kavya try to convince Dimpy to go to the dance academy. Tapesh mentions how he can sense that there is some tension in the family but he is not interfering. Dimpy then brings the dance academy's keys and hands them to Tapesh.

Anupama and Ankush discuss work. Anuj arrives and Anupama inquires about the Shah family. Malti Devi and Barkha look at Anupama with disappointment. Anuj tells Anupama how she is there for everyone and often keeps doing rounds from the Shah house to the Kapadia house. Anuj tells Anupama that to solve her problem he has taken a decision.

Baa and Baapuji then arrive at Kapadia's house. Anupama is happy to see them. Anuj informs Anupama that Baa and Baapuji will stay in the Kapadia mansion so that Anupama is stress-free. Barkha and Malti Devi are shocked by Anuj's decision. Barkha remembers how Baa caused problems last time when she stayed at the Kapadia mansion.

Anuj explains to Baa and Baapuji that they should live in the Kapadia mansion after they refuse to stay. Romil also arrives and is happy to see Baa and Baapuji. Malti Devi then tells Anuj to take them to the guest room so that they can rest. Barkha tells Malti Devi how everyone from the Shah house will soon start living in the Kapadia mansion. Malti Devi pledges that she won't let this happen.

Kavya and Dimpy discuss Baa's behavior. Kavya tells Dimpy that she shouldn't take Baa's scolding seriously and rather focus on her work. Kavya asks Dimpy whether she likes Tapesh. Dimpy is shocked to hear this question from Kavya.

Baa and Baapuji get emotional seeing how Anuj cares for them and praise him. Baa and Baapuji discuss how Malti Devi is not happy to see them at Kapadia mansion. Baapuji convinces Baa to stay in the Kapadia house until they get well.

Kavya explains to Dimpy that she can like Tapesh as a friend and that is fine. However, Dimpy refuses firmly and tells Kavya that she never liked Tapesh and will never like him. Kavya explains to Dimpy that it is fine if she likes him as a friend as it is okay to have a friend.

Kavya then goes inside and as Dimpy locks the gate, two boys arrive and harass Dimpy. Dimpy rushes inside the house and closes the door. She then looks at them through the window with a knife. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

