Anupamaa Written Update, November 22, 2023: Dimpy recalls past trauma after harassers try to enter her house

Anupamaa E1112, November 22, 2023: Anupama gives Anuj special treatment after he brings Baa and Baapuji to the Kapadia mansion. Anupama heaps praise for Anuj as he cares for her family. Anupama thanked Anuj for solving her problem. She mentions how she was guilty of not giving enough time to Choti Anu, her home and her work. She expressed her joy and thanked Anuj for convincing Baa and Baapuji to come to the Kapadia mansion.

Anupama and Anuj have a heartfelt conversation and spend quality time. Dimpy checks on Kavya and sees that she is sleeping peacefully. Suddenly someone knocks on the door and Dimpy shivers as she walks towards the door with a knife. The harassers then call Dimpy and mention that they will enter the house. Dimpy panics as her cell phone and telephone continuously ring. She then pushes the sofa to the door so that the door doesn't open.

Next morning Malti Devi indirectly taunts Anupama for bringing Baa and Baapuji to the Kapadia mansion. She tells Anupama that she is the ruler of the Kapadia mansion. Anupama hits back at Malti Devi with a taunt. Pakhi arrives and questions Anupama about why she brought Baa and Baapuji to the Kapadia mansion. Anupama tells her that she will be able to take care of them better if they stay here.

Baa and Baapuji arrive for breakfast. Ankush asks them whether they slept comfortably at night. Baa mentioned that she couldn't sleep due to a change in place. Malti Devi then taunts Baa and tells her that she must not have a habit of sleeping this peacefully. As Baapuji sits on the head chair, Malti Devi interrupts and tells Baapuji that he can't sit on that chair as it is Anuj's chair.

Anuj arrives and corrects Malti Devi telling him that anyway can sit on that chair. Kavya sees Dimpy sleeping while sitting in the main room. Kavya wakes Dimpy up and Dimpy panics thinking that the harrasers have entered. Kavya asks Dimpy why she is sleeping like this with a knife. Dimpy tells Kavya what happened last night and mentions that her past trauma was triggered.

Dimpy breaks down and Kavya consoles her. The doorbell rings again. While everyone in Kapadia's house enjoys breakfast, Pakhi taunts Anupama for spoiling Baa and Baapuji's habits as she takes extra care of him. Anupama loses her calm and lashes out at Pakhi. Anuj interrupts and tells Pakhi to leave. He gets furious with Pakhi and slams her for misbehaving.

Kavya and Dimpy take a sigh of relief as they realise that Tapesh is ringing their doorbell. Dimpy is happy to see Tapesh. Tapesh sees Dimpy and Kavya's condition and the condition of the house. He asks Dimpy if everything is okay. Dimpy asks him the reason for coming to Shah's house.

Tapesh mentions that he came to take the keys of the dance academy. After Dimpy leaves, Kavya tells Tapesh to take care of Dimpy whenever she is with him. Tapesh asks Kavya what happened.

Baa and Baapuji tell Anuj and Anupama that they can't stay longer here in the Kapadia mansion. However, Romil, Anupama and Anuj insist them to stay. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

