Anupamaa Written Update, November 23, 2023: Dimpy breaks down as her morphed video with Tapesh goes viral

Anupamaa E1113, November 23, 2023: Baa cooks in Kapadia's kitchen. Barkha arrives and tells Baa that if she is able to work in the kitchen that means she is not sick. Baa taunts Barkha saying that she can't sit like her the whole day and that is the reason she is working. Malti Devi arrives and tells Baa to rest otherwise Anuj will be blamed if she falls more sick while staying in their house.

Malti Devi tells Baa to be a guest in the house and take a rest until she gets well. Baa claps back at Malti Devi and tells her that this house is Anupama's house as well and she is cooking for Anuj as Anuj likes food cooked by her. She tells Malti Devi that she is a guest here as she has arrived recently. Malti Devi then challenges Baa and cooks a meal along with her to impress Anuj. Barkha sits and thinks about how the new drama is all set to happen in Kapadia's house.

While Tapesh teaches students to dance, he notices that Dimpy is worried as she looks at the door constantly. He calls Dimpy to teach a step to the students. As Dimpy and Tapesh are dancing, the harassers arrive at the dance academy and record Dimpy and Tapesh while they are dancing close to each other. The harassers see Tapesh and Dimpy and say that they want to learn dancing from him.

Dimpy panics seeing them and recalls her past trauma when she was raped by goons. Tapesh then sees them and calls them inside to record their dance. The harassers mention how they want to make Dimpy's MMS and Tapesh loses his calm. Tapesh gets into a fight with the harassers and beats them. As Dimpy interrupts to stop Tapesh, he unknowingly pushes Dimpy away.

Dimpy falls on the floor and Tapesh rushes towards her to ensure she is okay. While Tapesh checks on Dimpy, the harassers record Tapesh and Dimpy as they are close to each other. Anuj is surprised to see two bowls of dessert cooked by Malti Devi and Baa. Baa and Malti Devi tell Anuj to taste both desserts and decide who made it better.

Anuj, Ankush, and others tease Anuj as he is trapped between Malti Devi and Baa. Anuj then mixes both desserts and eats them. He declares that both desserts are nice. Tapesh tells Dimpy that he will drop her home. Dimpy misunderstands him and slams him for trying to come close to her. She gets emotional and mentions that everyone is trying to take advantage of her as her husband is dead.

Tapesh hits back at Dimpy and tells her that he is just worried about her and cares for her safety. He slams Dimpy for accusing him of coming closer to her. He walks away by telling Dimpy that she is not special and he is not trying to impress her. Romil teaches Baapuji how to use the search engine on the laptop.

Advertisement

Anuj and Anupama arrive and applaud Baapuji for having the will to learn at this age. They mention the benefits of the internet. Baapuji mentions how it is important to learn these things at this age. As Baapuji, Anupama, and Anuj have a fun conversation, Romil receives a video and gets shocked.

Romil shows the video to Baapuji, Anupama, and Anuj and they see Dimpy and Tapesh's video. In the video, it is seen that Dimpy and Tapesh are very close to each other and look like a happy couple. They are shocked to see this clip. Anuj tells Baapuji that this video is not real and is morphed. Romil too mentions that it is morphed.

Anupama worries about Baa and mentions that if she sees this video, she will get furious at Dimpy. Anupama loses her calm at the people who made this morphed video. As Baa is about to watch this video on her phone, Baapuji stops her and asks her to get his medicines. He then puts Baa's phone on airplane mode.

Anuj calls someone and tells them to delete Dimpy and Tapesh's viral video from every site on the internet. Anupama worries thinking about Dimpy. Tapesh loses his calm after seeing this video and pledges to punish the harassers. Dimpy breaks down seeing this video and worries about her self-respect and image. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, November 22, 2023: Dimpy recalls past trauma after harassers try to enter her house