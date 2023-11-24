Anupamaa Written Update, November 24, 2023: Anupama encourages Dimpy to fight against harassers; here's how

Anupamaa E1114, November 24, 2023: Baa takes her phone to check the messages while talking to Baapuji. However, she gets a call. Pakhi sees Dimpy and Tapesh's morphed video and mentions that she knew something was brewing between them. Dimpy breaks down thinking how society will taunt her and will not her live because of the video. Dimpy worries about Baa's thinking and states how she will misunderstand this video and she won't be able to explain her side.

Dimpy's students console and tell her that they will report this video so that it gets deleted. As Tapesh consoles her, Dimpy lashes out at Tapesh for creating a problem in her life. She accesses Tapesh for making her life difficult from the time he joined the academy. Dimpy cries and tells Tapesh to leave her alone and go away from her life.

Anupama sees Tapesh while he is leaving and sees Dimpy crying. Pakhi calls Baa and the whole family and shows Dimpy's video to Baa. Pakhi instigates Baa against Dimpy and puts allegations on Dimpy for being characterless. Romil interferes and calls Pakhi dumb for not understanding that the video is fake. Baapuji tells Pakhi to not create a scene of this fake video.

Baa is in shock to see Dimpy's video while Baapuji and Romil try to convince her that the video is fake. Malti Devi and Barkha instigate Baa against Dimpy and tell her that this video can be real as Dimpy and Tapesh both are young. Baapuji lashes out at them and as he attempts to explain Baa, she walks away.

Anupama consoles Dimpy as she breaks down thinking about the consequences of the morphed video. She tells Anupama that she would have killed herself if she had not been pregnant with Samar's child. Anupama gets furious and explains to Dimpy for not losing hope. She tells Dimpy to fight against the society and to fight for the truth.

Anupama consoles Dimpy and assures her that she will fight against Baa for her. She tells her that everyone is there for her and no one will misunderstand her. Baapuji gives medicines to Baa and tells her to relax. Baa breaks down thinking about how their family is always trapped under such circumstances. Baapuji consoles her and explains to her how Dimpy is not wrong.

Baa mentions that Dimpy's child will also deal with the consequences of this video. Baa worries thinking about Dimpy's future. Dimpy gets a call from Jhanak. She tells her to not lose hope because of this fake video. Anupama explains to Dimpy how Tapesh is not responsible for all this and she did wrong by blaming him for the morphed video.

Anupama tells Dimpy how Tapesh is also dealing with the consequences of the video. She tells Dimpy that she shouldn't have blamed Tapesh as he has many followers on social media and even he is dealing with this situation. Anupama tells Dimpy to be strong and deal with the consequences bravely. Malti Devi and Barkha discuss how Anupama's family is a disaster.

They mention how everyone in their family doesn't have any values as Vanraj and Toshu had an extramarital affair, Kavya is pregnant with her ex-husband's child, and so on. Malti Devi and Barkha discuss how Anupama should deal with her family alone and not drag Anuj into it. Barkha tells Malti Devi that they are good with Anuj only to take advantage of his money. Baa who is praying overhears their conversation and gets teary-eyed.

Baa then tells Malti Devi that they are in Kapadia's house only because Anuj insisted them to come here. Barkha mentions how Anuj brought them here because they called Anupama constantly to the Shah house. Baa tells them that she will inform Anuj and return to their house the next morning. Malti Devi tells Baa that if she wants to go home then she should directly go home without telling Anuj.

Malti Devi taunts Baa to take care of Dimpy who is busy being an insult to the Shah family. Anuj overhears the conversation and calls out Malti Devi. While Dimpy and Anupama walk towards their house, the people gossip while looking at them. The harrasers again harras Dimpy and Anupama.

Anupama then grabs a belt and beats the harassers with her belt. She leaves her cool as she beats them. As she knocks them, Anupama encourages Dimpy to take a stand for herself and fight and beats the harassers along with Anupama. The episode ends.

