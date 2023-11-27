Anupamaa Written Update, November 27, 2023: Will Anupama save Kavya from the gas leak at Shah house?

Anupamaa E1117, November 27, 2023: Anupama calls Kavya but her phone gets switched off. Anupama rushes towards Shah house and tells Baa to inform the neighbors to stop Kavya and Dimpy outside the house as Baapuji kept the gas on and forgot. Baapuji worries about Kavya and Dimpy. Kavya walks towards Shah house. Anupama panics and calls Dimpy but her call remains unanswered.

Kavya unlocks the door and enters Shah's house. She smells something but ignores it and walks to switch on the light. Anupama arrives at the right time and tells Kavya not to touch anything as Baapuji forgot to turn the gas off and the gas is leaking. Anupama rushes inside the house and turns off the gas. She opens the windows to let the gas pass and brings Kavya out of the house.

Anupama feels thankful as nothing happened and everyone was safe. Kavya panics thinking how her one step could have harmed her and her baby and cries. Anupama consoles Kavya and brings water for her to drink. Kavya informs Anupama how Baapuji is forgetting everything these days. She tells Anupama that he will be worried if he realizes that because of him something so dangerous would have happened.

Kavya tells Anupama to inform Baa and Baapuji that everything is safe. Anupama lies to Baa on the voice note and tells her that everything is safe and the gas is off. Anupama worries about Kavya and Dimpy. She asks Kavya when is Vanraj returning, but Kavya tells her that she will call him and ask. Anupama tells Kavya to come with her to the Kapadia mansion.

However, Kavya refuses saying that Barkha and Malti Devi will taunt her for bringing her whole family to their house. Kavya denies this and explains to Anupama that she should save time for herself and do something for herself. Kavya motivates Anupama to do something for herself and tells her that her wish to go to the USA will be fulfilled soon.

Anupama tells Kavya that this time she feels that she will go to the USA. Kavya agrees and encourages her. Anupama and Anuj have dinner with the Kapadia family. Ankush teases Barkha for not cooking food. Baa praises Anupama for cooking good food. Everyone applauds Anupama. Barkha taunts Anupama for cooking food despite having servants.

Anupama explains to Barkha how she is independent but still loves cooking for her family. Anupama and Anuj share a lovey-dovey moment at the dinner table secretly. Choti Anu shares with Anuj and Anupama that she has difficulty in geography. The family then decides to start online classes for Choti Anu. However, Malti Devi is not happy with this decision.

After dinner, Ankush asks for mint and gives it to Ankush and Baapuji. Baapuji then tells Anuj that he will have the mint later after having dinner. Ankush, Anuj, Anupama, and Baa are shocked to hear this as they just had dinner and Baapuji forgot about it. Anuj and Anupama look at each other in shock.

Advertisement

Kavya and Dimpy spend time together. Kavya and Dimpy mention how they should think positively and talk about good things. Anuj and Anupama discuss Baapuji forgetting things. Anuj assures Anupama that they will not let Baapuji forget them and they will try their best. Anupama and Anuj then enjoy their ice-cream date. They both spend quality time together.

Anuj shares with Anupama that they should go to the USA to spend Christmas and New Year there. Anupama is surprised to hear this. Anuj then suddenly gets shocked seeing something. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: TRP Report Week 46: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin bags first spot; Anupamaa, Bigg Boss 17 rank under top 5