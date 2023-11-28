Anupamaa Written Update, November 28, 2023: Tapesh encourages Dimpy to live her life; Pakhi sees them together

Anupamaa E1118, November 28, 2023: Anuj loses his calm when he sees Romil riding a bike without wearing a helmet. Anupama calms him down and tells him that they should talk to Romil after reaching home. Dimpy and Tapesh discuss their upcoming competition and have a nice conversation. Tapesh then asks Dimpy to come for a walk with him. Dimpy then goes to seek permission from Kavya.

Romil arrives at Kapadia's house. Anuj lashes out at him for driving the bike without wearing a helmet and without having a driving license. He tells Romil how anything major could have happened because he was riding his bike at high speed. Romil argues with Anuj and tells him that nothing has happened as he was careful while driving. Anuj fumes with anger as Romil argues and tells him that everyone drives while underage and it is normal.

Anupama and Anuj are shocked after Romil tells them that they are overreacting. Tapesh takes Dimpy to meet his friends where they are all seen jamming. Tapesh tells Dimpy how jamming was discovered and how he met his friends. Tapesh's friends then give the guitar to him and ask him to sing.

Anupama scolds Romil for not wearing a helmet and driving at speed. She tells Romil that his one mistake would have cost his life. Anupama mentions how she has lost her son and everyone has seen her pain. She tells Romil that parents pay the prize for their child's mistake. Romil gets teary-eyed and apologises to Anupama and Anuj. They accept his apology.

Tapesh sings and Dimpy and his friends jam on it. As Dimpy is enjoying the music, she suddenly sees the time phone and is worried. Tapesh sees Dimpy looking at the phone and being worried. Anupama and Anuj then tease Romil as he was driving with his girlfriend sitting behind him. Romil blushes and Anupama and Anuj take a dig at him.

Barkha overhears the conversation and lashes out at Anupama and Anuj for supporting Romil. She gets furious and tells them that they are supporting Romil too much and he is not paying attention to his studies. As Anuj tries to explain Barkha, she walks away and even Romil walks away. Anuj and Anupama worry thinking about how there is no peace in their house.

Anuj then mentions how he is there and still everyone is behaving like this but worries thinking what will happen when he dies. Anupama gets emotional and scolds him for thinking about his death. They hug and Anuj apologizes.

Tapesh then tells his friends that he and Dimpy should leave as it is getting late. His friends tease Tapesh for leaving with his girlfriend and wanting to spend time with her. Tapesh gets angry at his friends and tells them that Dimpy is his boss but they continue teasing him for Dimpy. Dimpy gets disappointed and tells Tapesh that she is leaving and walks away. Tapesh then walks away after Dimpy.

Malti Devi taunts Baa for drinking milk many times as she must have not had the habit of drinking pure milk. Baa gives it back saying that she has a habit of drinking pure milk since childhood. Anupama and Anuj share a fun conversation and discuss Choti Anu's studies. Anuj plans to scare Anupama.

Tapesh stops Dimpy and apologises for his friend's behaviour. Dimpy also apologises for walking away. She confesses to Tapesh how she is constantly judged for her actions as she is a widow. Dimpy tells Tapesh that society is not letting her be happy as she wants to be happy for her child and for herself. She cries as she talks to Tapesh.

Anuj plans to scare Anupama and throws a toy lizard at her but Anupama doesn't get scared. Anupama and Anuj share a romantic moment. Tapesh tries to make Dimpy laugh and tells her not to worry about society. Tapesh tells Dimpy that he is always there for her as a friend. The two then have fun and decide to dance on the road. Pakhi and Adhik who were passing by the same road see Tapesh and Dimpy together and are shocked. The episode ends.

