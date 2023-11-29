Anupamaa Written Update, November 29, 2023: Vanraj warns Tapesh to stay away from Dimpy; she disagrees

Anupamaa E1119, November 29, 2023: Anupama and Anuj discuss Choti Anu's studies. Anupama tells Anuj to go to sleep and tells him that she will sleep once Pakhi returns home. Pakhi and Adhik arrive home arguing, and Adhik tells Pakhi not to create a scene. However, Pakhi refuses to listen and tells Anupama that she saw Dimpy and Tapesh alone, romancing on the streets.

Pakhi tells Anupama that Dimpy and Tapesh are having an affair and advises Anupama not to trust Dimpy. Baa, Baapuji, and the Kapadia family arrive. Pakhi informs the entire family that she saw Dimpy and Tapesh romancing on the streets and accused them of having an affair. Pakhi instigates Baa against Dimpy. Pakhi tells Baa and Baapuji that Dimpy wants to stay alone with Kavya in Shah's house so that she can go out with Tapesh.

Baa also mentions that she shouldn't have left Dimpy alone, and because of this, she was stopping Dimpy from working. Malti Devi taunts Baa and Anupama for leaving Kavya and Dimpy alone. Anupama shows support for Dimpy, and Pakhi loses her calm. Anuj gets angry at Pakhi for misbehaving with Anupama and warns her that he will not let her live in the Kapadia mansion if her behavior worsens.

Anupama tells everyone that she will talk to Dimpy tomorrow. However, Malti Devi comments that Tapesh might be trapping Dimpy as she is alone. In order to taunt Baa, Malti Devi advises Anupama that she should see if Tapesh is a good man or not, and if he is nice, then she should get Dimpy married to him. Baa shouts 'no' as soon as she hears this statement.

Baa panics and tells Anupama not to even think about Dimpy and Tapesh's marriage. She tells Anupama that Dimpy is pregnant with Samar's child, and if Dimpy gets married, they will lose Samar's child as well. Anupama consoles Baa and tells her that Dimpy will make her own decision as it is her life. Anupama tells Baa that she will talk to Dimpy and that whatever decision she takes, she will support her.

Anuj asks Anupama if Dimpy is involved romantically with Tapesh. Anupama refuses, saying that if there was something between them, Dimpy would have confined her.

Tapesh drops Dimpy at Shah's house. Dimpy thanks Tapesh for taking her out and making her enjoy it. Dimpy and Tapesh have a good conversation about life. As Dimpy is about to enter the house, she sees Vanraj. Pakhi and Adhik argue over Dimpy and Tapesh. Adhik accuses Pakhi of being jealous of Dimpy because she is pregnant.

Dimpy and Kavya get scared of seeing Vanraj talking to Tapesh. Vanraj warns Tapesh to stay away from Dimpy, as she is her daughter-in-law and will soon be the mother of his son's child. He tells Tapesh that if he gets close to Dimpy, he won't spare him at all. Vanraj tells Dimpy that he won't stop her from working, but she should only focus on her work.

Kavya tells Vanraj that Tapesh is a good man, but Vanraj refuses to listen to any explanation. Vanraj warns Dimpy, saying that what happened today shouldn't happen again. He tells Dimpy that Tapesh can't come near their house. However, when Vanraj asks Dimpy whether she has understood what he said, Dimpy argues, saying, 'No.' The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

