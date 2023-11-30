Anupamaa Written Update, November 30, 2023: Vanraj returns; Anupama slams Malti Devi for insulting Shah family

Anupamaa E1120, November 30, 2023: Dimpy explains to Vanraj that she and Titu have not done anything wrong. She tells him that she went out with Titu, and then he dropped her home. Vanraj suggests Dimpy just focus on her work and not trust Titu, as they do not know anything about Titu's family or his background and it is better to stay away from him rather than regret it later. Dimpy gets upset and walks away.

Kavya tells Vanraj that he shouldn't have said this to Dimpy. Vanraj then apologizes to Kavya for not paying attention to her. Kavya breaks down and confesses to Vanraj that she misses him. Vanraj inquires about Baa and Baapuji and asks Kavya whether they have slept. Kavya gets worried, and Vanraj asks her what happened.

Malti Devi and Barkha get worried after seeing the unexpected electricity bill. While Baa and Baapuji are present, Barkha taunts Baapuji, saying that he must have forgotten to switch off the AC, due to which the electricity bill is too high. Baa apologizes to Malti Devi and Barkha for Baapuji forgetting to switch off the AC. Anupama tells them not to worry. Malti Devi taunts Baa and Baapuji that they forget to switch off the AC because they are not paying the electricity bill.

Anuj hears this statement and questions Malti Devi and Barkha why they are worried about the electricity bill as they are not paying it. He mentions that he has no problem paying the bill. To be nice in front of Anuj, Malti Devi apologizes to Baa and tells them to stay here comfortably until whenever they want. Vanraj arrives and tells Malti Devi that they will not stay in Kapadia's mansion anymore.

Everyone gets happy seeing Vanraj. Vanraj thanks Anupama and Anuj for taking care of Baa and Baapuji and tells them that he wants to take them home with him. Malti Devi and Barkha are happy as Baa and Baapuji are leaving Kapadia's mansion. Vanraj taunts Malti Devi and Barkha, saying that he will pay the electricity bill and all the other bills.

Baa and Baapuji bid goodbye to Anuj and tell him that as Vanraj is here to take them home, they will have to go. Anuj agrees with them. Vanraj thanks Anuj for taking care of Baa and Baapuji and mentions that he is guilty as he was not there for his parents when they needed him the most. Anuj tells Vanraj not to take Malti Devi and Barkha's behavior seriously. Anuj convinces Vanraj that it is alright and mentions that the pain of losing his son justifies his behavior.

Anuj shares with Vanraj how, when he was away from Choti Anu, he had hoped to meet her again, but in his case, he could not meet Samar again. Anuj and Anupama then take Baa and Baapuji's blessings and bid them goodbye.

Malti Devi and Barkha are relieved as Baa and Baapuji have left the Kapadia mansion. Barkha mentions that Anuj is upset with them, and Malti Devi says that she will cry in front of Anuj, and he will be convinced. Malti Devi asks Barkha whether Dimpy and Titu are having an affair. Barkha mentions that Dimpy has changed a lot, and she can't be trusted.

Dimpy shares with Kavya that she is worried as everyone is misunderstanding her. She tells Kavya that Baa will get angry with her as soon as she returns home. Kavya tells Dimpy not to worry. Baa and Baapuji return home, and they are happy to return to their house. Baa and Baapuji discuss Malti Devi and Barkha's behavior.

Dimpy offers them water, and Baa taunts her for going out with Titu. Vanraj tells Baa that she has told Dimpy to stay away from Titu. Dimpy breaks down and shares with Kavya how everyone misunderstands her just because she is a woman and a widow.

Choti Anu complains to Anupama that she is upset with Baa and Baapuji as they leave without telling her. Anupama tells Choti Anu to call them and scold them. Malti Devi tells Anupama not to bring Baa and Baapuji to the Kapadia mansion, as it is not their house. Anupama gives it back, saying that they have the right to stay in Kapadia's mansion as it is her house. Anupama warns Malti Devi not to do politics in the family.

Anupama gets emotional thinking about how Malti Devi, Barkha, and Pakhi are trying to break their family. She mentions how there is no peace in their house because of them. Anupama thinks that she will have to go to the dance academy to talk to Dimpy and Titu. Anupama motivates herself to fight all the problems. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

