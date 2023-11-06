Anupamaa Written Update, November 6, 2023: Anupama confronts Malti Devi for instigating Pakhi against her

Anupamaa E1096, November 6, 2023: Anupama confronts Malti Devi for instigating Pakhi against her. Anupmaa tells Malti Devi that because of her Pakhi thinks that she loves Dimpy more. Anupama explains to Malti Devi that Dimpy is pregnant and needs more attention, and in the future, she needs to learn to manage her career and education. Anupama slams Malti Devi for instigating Pakhi against her and warns her not to do it. Malti Devi tells Anupama that she is innocent and has not said anything to Pakhi.

Defending herself, Malti Devi tells Anupama that Pakhi is smart enough to understand that she is been biased against her. However, Anupama denies saying that she knows Pakhi very well and understands what she thinks and says. Malti Devi then tells Anupama that Pakhi is having these thoughts because she brought Dimpy to her house. Anupama quickly interrupts and reminds Malti Devi that it is her house and not Malti Devi's.

Anupama says that only she and Anuj have the right to decide who should stay in the Kapadia mansion. She tells Malti Devi that she asked Anuj before bringing Dimpy to the Kapadia mansion, and as it is Dimpy's maternal home as well, Dimpy can stay there for as long as she wants. Anupama reminds Malti Devi that Anuj did Dimpy's kanyadaan and she has a right to stay here. Malti Devi questions Anupama for calling the Shah family her maternal home and asks her that if Dimpy's parents are alive how does Kapadia mansion become her maternal house?

Anupama tells Malti Devi how it is not about having blood relations but it is about having a heart-to-heart connection. She reminds Malti Devi that after she left Anuj, Anuj considered Mr and Mrs. Kapadia as his parents. Anupama warns Malti Devi of creating a misunderstanding between Dimpy and Pakhi and tells her to be a grandmother and not a mother-in-law.

Anupama even confronts Malti Devi for instigating Choti Anu against her by telling her that she is busy with Dimpy. She warns her to not create misunderstandings between her and her children. She tells Malti Devi that she won't forgive her again if she does this. Malti Devi taunts her again for focusing on the Shah family. While Anupama gives her explanation, Malti Devi starts apologizing as she sees Anuj. Anupama is shocked to see Malti Devi's changed behavior. Anuj suggests Anupama to take care of herself.

Anuj, Ankush, and Romil discuss Romil's love for music. During their conversation, Ankush and Anuj ask Romil about his girlfriend. Romil admits loving someone and mentions how everyone is so fast in relationships now.

Anupama discloses to Malti Devi how Anuj and Akush have taken Romil to discuss sex education. Malti Devi gets furious telling Anupama how it is wrong to discuss such things with kids. However, Anupama informs Malti Devi how it is important to teach children about it so that they don't get diverted on the wrong path.

Ankush and Anuj discuss with Romil that instead of seeking the internet's help to know about sex education, kids should feel free to discuss it with parents. Romil thanks Ankush and Anuj for guiding him on this topic. They take a promise from Romil to discuss everything with them. The episode ends.

