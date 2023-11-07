Anupamaa Written Update, November 7, 2023: Anupama returns to her dance academy; Tapesh enrolls as the teacher

Anupamaa E1097, November 7, 2023: Anupamaa prays for the Shah family and her family and wishes good for anyone. Malti Devi arrives with a new pooja ki thali and Anupamaa explains to her how a house should have only one pooja ki thali. Baa and Baapuji worry about the expenses. Kinjal asks them if there is anything she can help with. Baa taunts her for moving to the UK and tells her to pack their bags and leave.

Baa gets emotional thinking about how Kinjal, Toshu and Pari are moving away from them and leaving the house. Kinjal consoles Baa and tells her not to stop them as they are worried about their future. Baa gets emotional and tries to convince Kinjal to not go to the UK. She mentions how after the birth of Kavya and Dimpy's children, there will be more responsibilities. Baa slams Kinjal for being selfish and not worrying about their family. Eventually, Baa tells Kinjal that they should go and think about their future.

After Kinjal leaves, Baa breaks down thinking about how their children are leaving them alone at this age. Baa mentions that it is only because of Anupamaa that they are surviving otherwise they would have lost hope. After seeing Anuj, Malti Devi seeks Anupamaa's permission whether she can give chocolate to Choti Anu. Anupamaa then tells Malti Devi that she can give and even take chocolate from Choti Anu and she also compares her mindset to Choti Anu.

Anuj and Anupamaa have a fun chat with Choti Anu. Malti Devi then insists Anupama and Anuj for dropping Choti Anu school and they agree. To impress Anuj, Malti Devi then gives Anupama Dance Academy's keys to Dimpy and tells her to fulfill Samar's wish. She apologizes to Dimpy for sealing the dance academy and also apologizes to Anupamaa. Dimpy expresses her joy. Malti Devi asks Anupama if she is happy now.

Dimpy then mentions that Samar had wished to return to the dance academy back to Anupamaa. She gives the dance academy's keys to Anupama and tells her that it was Samar's biggest dream. Dimpy recalls how she and Samar wanted to return to the dance academy earlier but it was sealed. She tells Anupamaa that the dance academy needs her. Anupama gets emotional and promises to return to the dance academy.

Anupamaa then gives the keys to the dance academy to Dimpy and tells her to manage the dance academy. Malti Devi gets angry as she thinks that Anupama stole the limelight in front of Anuj. Anuj mentions how Choti Anu is getting attached to Malti Devi and Anupamaa mentions how it is good for her to have a grandmother. Dimpy starts the dance academy and teaches dance to the kids. Tapesh arrives and informs his fans through his vlogs that he has joined Anupamaa Dance Academy as a teacher.

Dimpy's students insist that Tapesh teach them to dance every day. Dimpy refuses and tells Tapesh to sit in a corner until Anupamaa comes. Anupamaa gets emotional as she returns to the dance academy. Dimpy spins and is about to fall down but Tapesh holds her. Anupamaa is relieved to see that Dimpy didn't fall. Dimpy slams Tapesh for touching her. The episode ends.

