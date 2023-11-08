Anupamaa Written Update, November 8, 2023: Malti Devi devices vicious plan against Anupama; here's what it is

Anupamaa E1098, November 8, 2023: Dimpy lashes out at Tapesh for helping her as she is about to fall down. Anupama tries to clarify but Tapesh apologises and shuts the matter. Tapesh insists Anupama to teach him to dance. Anupama reveals that Romil has watched his dance videos and she liked them. Anupama thanks Tapesh for helping Dimpy however he shares how it is normal to get hurt while dancing.

Anupama then reveals to Tapesh that Dimpy is pregnant with her son's child. Anupama also mentions that the child is Samar's souvenir and it's the last hope for Dimpy to be alive. Tapesh is surprised to know this truth about Dimpy. Choti Anu's teacher informs Malti Devi that the sports annual day is organised in her school and Anupama and Anuj should come as Choti Anu is participating.

Malti Devi insists the teacher not to call Anupama and Anuj and tells her that she will inform them about the annual function. However, Malti Devi then plans how only she and Anuj will attend the function and not Anupama. Baa removes evil eyes off from Dimpy. Anupama tells Baa that they should start Diwali preparations. Baa shares how there is no family member to celebrate and people will taunt them for celebrating the festival after Samar's death.

Anupama mentions how they should not care about people and think about Samar's happiness. They decide to celebrate Diwali with Kinjal and Toshu as it is their last Diwali in Shah's house. Baa also warns Anupama and tells her to beware of Malti Devi as she is cunning. Malti Devi inquires Pakhi about the numerous parcels that she ordered for herself. She then teases Pakhi that Adhik's salary must have been spent on the parcels.

Pakhi then informs Malti Devi that Anuj has given her the credit card and she shops from that. Malti Devi gets angry after hearing this. Barkha hears their conversation. Kavya and Anupama discuss about Shah family's expenses. Anupama praises Kavya for working despite being pregnant and worries about her. On the other hand, Kavya advised Anupama to take a break from her hectic life and suggested her to go to Mysore for a vacation. Anupama calls Abhira (Abhira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) and has a heart-to-heart conversation with her.

Barkha instigates Malti Devi against Pakhi and Dimpy. She mentions how the Shah family will take control of the Kapadia mansion once Kinjal and Toshu move to the UK. Barkha states how Anuj will never stop Anupama from bringing the Shah family to Kapadia's house. Later, Anupama arrives looking for Choti Anu but Malti Devi informs her that Choti Anu has gone to her friend's house for a night out.

Anupama warns Malti Devi to not decide anything for Choti Anu and tells her to seek her and Anuj's permission about everything. Malti Devi gets angry. Anupama worries thinking how she can't tell Anuj anything about Malti Devi's behavior as their relationship will be affected.

However, she mentions that if it doesn't stop then she will have to go against Malti Devi. Malti Devi is happy as she plans against Anupama and thinks that she will not inform her about Choti Anu's annual function. She states how she will attend Choti Anu's annual function alone. On the other hand, Anupama decides to spend time with Choti Anu. The episode ends.

This episode was watched on Hotstar.

