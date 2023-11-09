Anupamaa Written Update, November 9, 2023: Malti Devi's bad intent to manipulate Choti Anu fails; here's how

Anupamaa E1099, November 9, 2023: Anupamaa and Anuj share a romantic moment. Anupamaa asks Anuj to call Choti Anu as she misses her. However, Anuj convinces Anupamaa to not worry about Choti Anu as she might be having fun at her friend's house. Malti Devi picks Choti Anu from her friend's house and tells her that she will take her to the mall and then they will go for her annual sports day.

Choti Anu asks Malti Devi about Anupamaa and she informs her that Anupama will also attend her sports day. Anuj asks Anupamaa how she feels about rejoining her dance academy. Anupamaa remembers Samar while talking about the dance academy. Anuj mentions how Dimpy will also feel close to Samar as she is in the dance academy.

Anupamaa gets emotional while thinking about Dimpy's condition. Anuj and Anupamaa mention how it is difficult to live with a partner and get emotional recalling their tough phase. Choti Anu tells Malti Devi that she wants to talk to Anupamaa but Malti Devi denies saying that she will make her talk to her mother later. Romil shows Anupamaa and Anuj Choti Anu's dance video and both feel proud of Choti Anu.

Anupamaa tells Anuj and Romil that she is going to pick up Choti Anu from her friend's house. Barkha arrives and informs Anupamaa that Malti Devi went to pick up Choti Anu from her friend's house. Anupamaa mentions that Malti Devi didn't inform her about this. Barkha also informs that Malti Devi mentioned that she will pick up Choti Anu from her friend's house and will directly drop her at the school.

Anupamaa and Anuj are surprised to know about this and they call Malti Devi to ask about this. Anupamaa questions Malti Devi for not informing them about picking up Choti Anu and dropping them off at school. Anuj tells Malti Devi to inform them next time before making any decision for Choti Anu. When Anupamaa tells Malti Devi that she wants to talk to Choti Anu, Malti Devi disconnects the call mentioning that there is a network issue.

Romil informs Anupamaa that Malti Devi is planning something against her. Anuj tells Anupamaa to work from home so that she can spend time with Choti Anu after she arrives from school. Choti Anu again requests Malti Devi saying that she wants to talk to her mother but Malti Devi gives her poor network reason. Malti Devi plans how she will tell Anupamaa and Anuj that she didn't know about Choti Anu's sports day.

Anupama worries thinking about Malti Devi's changed behavior. Choti Anu inquires about her parents as she arrives at her school for the sports day. Malti Devi manipulates Choti Anu and tells her how Anupama doesn't have time for her.

Anupamaa tries reaching Malti Devi but finds out that her phone is switched off. She then calls the driver and the driver informs Anupamaa that there is a competition in Choti Anu's school. Anupamaa is shocked to hear this and thinks about how Malti Devi has been keeping Choti Anu away from her. Anupamaa leaves her house to rush to Choti Anu's school.

Malti Devi feels happy as she is the only one attending Choti Anu's function and thinks about how Anuj will get angry after he discovers that Anupamaa missed Choti Anu's sports day. Choti Anu waits for Anupamaa as her chance arrives. Anupamaa faces obstacles as she runs on the road to reach Choti Anu's school.

Anupamaa arrives to Choti Anu's school. Choti Anu gets happy seeing her mother and Anupamaa gives a cold stare to Malti Devi as she realizes her bad intentions. The episode ends.

