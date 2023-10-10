Anupamaa Written Update, October 10, 2023: Anuj feels shattered as Anupamaa ignores him

Anupamaa E1068, October 10, 2023: Anupamaa cries looking at Dimpy lying on bed beside Samar's T-shirt. She tries to convince Dimpy to eat her food. Dimpy gets up and walks away. Anupamaa breaks down seeing Samar's T-shirt and cries while holding it. She remembers Samar and says that she will take care of Dimpy and his child. Vanraj is worried as he has to take care of the kids and family. After looking at him, Kavya approaches him and encourages him to be strong. She tells Vanraj that she is proud of him as he is being very strong in this tough time. Kavya tells Vanraj that she is with him and will always be with him.

Vanraj leans his head on Kavya's shoulder and tells her that he often gets a feeling that Samar will come back. Kavya consoles Vanraj as he remembers Samar and gets emotional. Vanraj mentions how a father-son's bond is always incomplete and he is now realising that his son is no more. He expresses the regret of not praising his son Samar for his good deeds. Kavya then tells Vanraj that when she felt alone she sought self-help classes where they encouraged her to be vocal about their feelings. She tells Vanraj to vent his feelings out as Samar will listen wherever he is.

Kavya then wears Samar's mask and sits in front of Vanraj. Vanraj breaks down as he talks to Samar's mask. He praises Samar for being the best son and apologises to him for not supporting his dreams. Vanraj mentions how he couldn't sleep whenever he was angry with him and how he apologised to him without him knowing about it. Vanraj cries looking at Samar's mask and says "I love you" to him.

While lying on the bed, Anupamaa gets numerous messages from Anuj. She looks at the phone and ignores his messages. Anuj is worried as Anupamaa is not replying to his messages. Anuj thinks of going to Anupamaa but then realises that she wishes to be alone. Ankush arrives and tells Anuj that he didn't realise that such a huge incident happened when he was not here. Ankush told Anuj that Adhik told him how Vanraj has been acting with him. Ankush convinces Anuj whatever happened was not his fault.

Anuj argues that Samar tried to save him, and thus he died. He gets emotional recalling the incident and mentions how it was his fault for getting into the matter and arguing with the goons. Anuj reveals how he has hurt Anupamaa. Ankush consoles him and tries to calm him down. Barkha arrives and convinces Anuj that it was not his fault. Barkha tells Anuj to give Anupamaa some space and time as she has lost her beloved son. She tells him to trust Anupamaa as in the end she will believe him.

Anuj explains how he cannot live with the burden of Samar being killed because of him. He says that if Anupamaa starts hating him, he will die. Choti Anu arrives, and Anuj calms down. Choti Anu gets binoculars and tells Anuj to look for Samar in the stars as her mother Anupamaa is also looking for him. Anupamaa also looks at the stars.

The next day, Anupamaa does Tulsi pooja, and Choti Anu comes to meet her with Anuj. She doesn't talk to Anuj but takes Choti Anu to Shah's house. As Kinjal inquires about Dimpy to Anupamaa, Vanraj suddenly remembers Samar. At night, Dimpy cries inconsolably, remembering Samar and the Shah family consoles her. Anuj remembers Anupamaa. Anupamaa gets emotional remembering Samar as she cooks Kheer for him. As she is crying in the kitchen, Anuj looks at her from the outside. Anupamaa and Anuj then lock eyes, and she walks away, remembering what Vanraj told her. Anuj gets emotional seeing Anupamaa's actions. The episode ends.

This episode was watched on Hotstar.

