Anupamaa Written Update, October 12, 2023: Suresh Rathod warns Anupamaa and Vanraj to withdraw Samar's case

Anupamaa E1068, October 12, 2023: Anuj gazes at Anupamaa as she cooks in the Kapadia mansion's kitchen. He then inquires about Dimpy. Anupamaa tells Anuj that she is not fine, but she will have to be fine to move on. Anuj confesses to Anupamaa that he wanted to tell her something since a long time. He tells Anupamaa that he is not responsible for Samar's death and explains his side. He requests Anupamaa to talk to him and punish him but tells her not to stop talking to him.

Anupamaa ignores him and walks away to give Choti Anu her tiffin. Anuj requests her to talk after giving the tiffin to their daughter but Anupamaa refuses. She tells Anuj that she will be going to the Police station after that and won't be able to talk. Anuj tells Anupamaa that he can join her in going to the police station as he was present when the incident happened. Anupamaa remembers what Vanraj told about Anuj being responsible for Samar's death. Anupamaa tells Anuj that she can go alone. However, Anuj insists on joining her but Anupamaa refuses saying that she has promised herself to punish the criminal who has killed Samar.

Anuj tells her that he won't let her be alone but Anupamaa tells him that she is not alone as Samar's father is also with her and she and Vanraj will together fight to get justice for their son. Vanraj prepares to leave for the police station as Samar's murderer gets released on bail. Pakhi and Kinjal tell him to talk to the police so that Samar's murderer is punished. Anupamaa arrives and she leaves with Vanraj to the police station. As soon as they step out of their house, Samar's murderer Sonu Rathod and his father Suresh Rathod arrive.

Everyone gets shocked seeing them at their house. Anupamaa and Vanraj fume with anger after seeing him. Suresh Rathod tells them that he is very upset with his son's action and has even slapped him for it. Suresh tells Sonu to touch Anupamaa and Vanraj's feet and apologise. Anupamaa and Vanraj refuse and lash out at Suresh and his son. Suresh tells Anupamaa that he made a mistake and such things happen at this age. Vanraj tells Suresh that he will make his son pay for his crime.

Suresh defends his son saying that he is his only son and he will not let him go to jail. Suresh shows his wealth and tells Anupamaa and Vanraj to withdraw the case. He offers them a house and money in order to forget about Samar's case. The entire family and Vanraj and Anupamaa fume with anger seeing Suresh defending his son's crime. Anupamaa asks for his son's life and Suresh loses his calm. Vanraj slams Suresh and Sonu and tells them that he will send Sonu to jail. Anupamaa lashes out at Suresh for defending his son. The episode ends.

