Anupamaa Written Update, October 13, 2023: Vanraj and Anupamaa fight for Samar's justice; Kavya gets attacked

Anupamaa E1072, October 13, 2023: Vanraj and Anupamaa kick Suresh Rathod's offer. Vanraj tells Suresh and Sonu to leave Shah's house otherwise they will have to pay for it. While going Suresh warns Vanraj and Anupamaa that he will use everything to save his son and tells them that they can accept the offer anytime. He warns Anupamaa and Vanraj that their family will pay for it. Bapuji then tells Suresh that the entire family is standing strong with Anupamaa and Vanraj. Anupamaa challenges Suresh and Sonu that the latter will have to go to jail even if they use their power. Suresh and Sonu leave from Shah's house.

Pakhi receives a parcel and she gets emotional as soon as she opens it. She sees her photo frame with Samar and Toshu. She cries remembering Samar and gets emotional about how Samar surprised her with this photo frame. Romil consoles Pakhi and tells her that he will always be there as her brother. Adhik also consoles Pakhi. Pakhi wishes Samar's murderer to get punished. Anuj tells Pakhi that Sonu will be punished. Pakhi gets angry with Anuj and blames him for Samar's death. Adhik tries to convince Pakhi that it was an accident but she refuses to listen.

Adhik tells Anuj that Suresh and Sonu Rathod arrived at Shah's house and warned the family to withdraw their case. Anupamaa and Vanraj ask the cop about Sonu's bail. The cop tells them that as there was no evidence against Sonu they had to release him on bail. The cop tries to explain to them that Sonu's father has hired the best lawyers and there is no evidence against Sonu. The cop tells Anupamaa and Anuj that Sonu must have hidden the gun and no one from the club has witnessed the accident. Vanraj and Anupamaa request the cop to find the evidence and punish Sonu.

Kavya returns from the hospital in an auto. Vanraj and Anupamaa promise to fight to get justice for Samar. Kavya's auto driver takes a shortcut route and starts driving fast. Kavya panics and pleads to him to drive slowly. The auto driver continues driving fash and Kavya screams for help. The auto driver then warns Kavya to tell Vanraj to withdraw Samar's case otherwise his child won't survive. Kavya falls from the auto and cries.

Anuj waits for Anupamaa and she arrives. Anuj inquires what happened at Shah's house and Anupamaa tells him that they won't back out. Anupamaa tells Anuj that she will fight alone and put Sonu in jail. She tells Anuj that Sonu is not guilty for his deed and she wants to see him behind bars. Anupamaa gets emotional seeing Samar's photo and tells him that she will fight for his justice. Anuj arrives with food and sees Anupamaa crying. The episode ends.

