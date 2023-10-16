Anupamaa Written Update, October 16, 2023: Vanraj gets diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder

Trigger Warning: This article contains reference to post-traumatic stress disorder

Anupamaa E1075, October 16, 2023: Malti Devi teaches dance to Choti Anu. Choti Anu calls her 'Guru maa' but Malti Devi tells her to call her 'Daadi' (grandmother). Barkha listens to their conversation. Malti Devi tells Choti Anu that she will spend most of her time with her. Choti Anu confesses to Malti Devi that Anupamaa is unable to give time to her after Samar's death. Malti Devi promises to stay with Choti Anu, Anupamaa and Anuj.

Pakhi and Adhik arrive home after visiting the doctor. Barkha asks them the reason for visiting the doctor but Pakhi refuses telling the reason as she doesn't want Malti Devi to know their personal life matters. Barkha agrees with Pakhi. At Shah's house, everyone gets worried as Vanraj is unconscious. The doctor advises the Shah family to take Vanraj for therapy as he is unable to process the loss of his son. Everyone gets worried for Vanraj.

Anupamaa shares how men never express their feelings or grief as they are never allowed to do it. Anupamaa mentions how Vanraj is guilty as he always loved Pakhi and Toshu more compared to Samar. She says how the guilt of calling Samar a 'loser' has been bothering him. Anuj advises to show Vanraj to a therapist and Kavya agrees. Anuj and Anupamaa leave the Shah house.

Baapuji breaks down after seeing Vanraj's condition. Baa arrives and offers him tea and while leaving she closes the door, allowing Baapuji to cry. Anupamaa thanks Anuj for letting Malti Devi stay in the Kapadia mansion. She tells him that she is happy as he is getting close to his mother. Anupamaa gets emotional recalling her happy moments with Anuj. Anuj holds her hands and apologises.

Anuj asks for forgiveness from Anupamaa and explains how he knows she loves him. Anupamaa asks for time to forgive him and Anuj agrees for it. A woman arrives with his kid at Kapadia's mansion. She admires the kid's eyes. The woman then tells him how Samar's eyes have brought light in her son's life. She thanked Anupamaa for donating Samar's eyes after his death as her son now can see the world. The kid thanks Anupamaa and Samar. Anupamaa feels happy that Samar's body parts have been used for someone's betterment.

Vanraj wakes up from unconsciousness and inquires about Samar. Kavya makes him remember everything. Vanraj acts strange after he recalls everything and calls himself a bad father for not saving his son. Kavya breaks down seeing Vanraj's strange behaviour. Malti Devi asks Anuj about what happened at the police station.

Anuj tells her that he and Vanraj have recorded their statements. Though Pakhi and Toshu have backed out from giving statements, they will still fight for Samar's justice. Anupamaa goes to cook for Choti Anu but Malti Devi tells Anupamaa that she has fed Choti Anu, helped her to do homework and has even started teaching her dance. Anupamaa feels happy listening to this.



Malti Devi tells Anupamaa about celebrating Navratri. Anupamaa says that she will celebrate Navratri only because it is Samar's favorite festival. Malti Devi asks Anupamaa if she has forgiven Anuj. Anupamaa tells Malti Devi that she was never upset with Anuj but she will take time to be normal again.

Kavya explains to the Shah family that Vanraj has been diagnosed with Post-traumatic stress disorder. The Shah family promises each other to take care of Vanraj together. Baa mentions that Navratri is arriving and they need to keep the environment of the house positive so that Vanraj feels better. Toshu mentions that Navratri was Samar's favorite festival and they should celebrate it. Dimpy feels happy that the family is taking care of Samar's favorite things.

Anuj yells while Anupamaa is in the room. Anupamaa comes running and then they watch on TV that Sonu Rathod (Samar's murderer) is arrested again after they filed their statements. Suresh Rathod claims on TV that his son has been trapped in this case and he is innocent. Anupamaa feels happy as Navratri is starting and everything is falling in place as Sonu is arrested.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

